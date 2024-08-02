Centre Approves 8 High-Speed Road Corridors Worth Rs 50,655 Crore
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) In a bid to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet on Friday approved eight National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects, spanning 936 km with a total investment of Rs 50,655 crore.
The implementation of these eight projects will generate an estimated 4.42 crore man-days of direct and indirect employment, the government said.
PM Modi said in a post on X that this is a transformative boost to India's infrastructure landscape.
“The Cabinet's approval of 8 National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects at an expenditure of over Rs 50,000 crore will have a multiplier effect on our economic growth and boost employment opportunities,” the Prime Minister said.
“It also underlines our commitment to a futuristic and connected India,” he added.
The projects include six-lane Agra-Gwalior National High-Speed Corridor; four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram National High-Speed Corridor; six-lane Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor; four-lane Ayodhya Ring Road; a five-lane section between Pathalgaon and Gumla on the Raipur-Ranchi National High-Speed Corridor; six-lane Kanpur Ring Road; four-lane Northern Guwahati Bypass; and widening/improvement of the existing Guwahati Bypass and Eight-lane elevated Nashik Phata-Khed Corridor near Pune.
The government also said that every rupee spent on infrastructure development has a multiplier effect of about 2.5-3 times on GDP.
Commenting on the announcement of the Ayodhya Ring Road project, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a post on X: "Chaired by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, the Union Cabinet approved the 68 km long, 4-lane access-controlled Ayodhya Ring Road at a cost of Rs 3,935 crore.
"This road will enhance access for pilgrims traveling to Shri Ram Mandir, situated 4 km away from the proposed Ring Road. It will alleviate congestion by diverting long-distance traffic and improving local mobility.
"Additionally, the Ring Road will improve connectivity to Inland Waterways (NW 40) via Naya Ghat, facilitating efficient multimodal freight transport."
MENAFN02082024000231011071ID1108511173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.