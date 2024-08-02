GROUPE BNP PARIBAS : Release Of The Second Amendment To The Universal Registration Document And Annual Financial Report 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Release of the second amendment to the Universal registration document and annual report 2023

Press release

Paris, 2 August 2024

BNP Paribas announces the publication of the second amendment to the Universal registration document and annual financial report 2023 dated 22 March 2024.

This amendment was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 2nd August 2024 and is listed under n° D.24-0158-A02.

The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address and on the AMF website.

