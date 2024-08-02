Raffles Udaipur Celebrates Its Third Anniversary With A Legacy Of Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 2nd August 2024 – Raffles Udaipur proudly marks its third anniversary this August, celebrating three years of unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and a commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for its esteemed guests.



Since its grand opening in 2021, Raffles Udaipur has become a beacon of opulence and sophistication, drawing visitors from around the globe. As the first Raffles hotel in India, it has set a new standard for luxury hospitality in the country. Nestled on a private island in the serene Udai Sagar Lake, the hotel offers a tranquil retreat away from the hustle and bustle, blending timeless elegance with modern comforts in a truly enchanting setting.



Raffles Udaipur offers a gastronomic journey that tantalizes the taste buds and delights the senses. With its diverse culinary offerings, the hotel has become a culinary destination in its own right. From the exquisite fine dining experiences at Sawai Kitchen, showcasing the rich flavors of Rajasthan, to the delightful confections at the Patisserie, and the classic cocktails at the Long Bar and Writers Bar, every meal and drink is a celebration of the finest ingredients and culinary artistry.



Dedicated to the well-being of its guests, Raffles Udaipur boasts a world-class wellness center that provides a sanctuary of rejuvenation and relaxation. The Raffles Spa offers a range of holistic treatments and therapies, emphasizing emotional well-being and drawing from ancient traditions and modern techniques to create a truly transformative experience. The Alchemy Bar at the Raffles Spa is a unique highlight, where guests can blend their own essential oils and create personalized wellness rituals. The serene surroundings and expert therapists ensure that each guest leaves feeling refreshed and revitalized.



One of the hallmarks of Raffles Udaipur is its legendary butler service, providing guests with personalized and attentive care throughout their stay. The highly trained butlers anticipate and cater to every need, ensuring that every moment at the hotel is seamless and unforgettable. From organizing bespoke experiences to handling the minutest of details, the butler service epitomizes the Raffles commitment to excellence.



Over the past three years, Raffles Udaipur has hosted numerous high-profile weddings, corporate and social events, and collaborated with like-minded brands and individuals to create extraordinary experiences. These partnerships have further enhanced the hotel's reputation as a leading destination for luxury events and celebrations, solidifying its status as a leader in the hospitality industry.



Raffles Udaipur has established itself as a premier wedding destination, offering an idyllic setting and impeccable service that make every celebration truly special. The hotel's stunning architecture and lush gardens provide a picturesque backdrop for weddings, while its luxurious amenities ensure a memorable experience for all guests. Additionally, Raffles Udaipur has become a preferred location for major magazines and fashion designers, hosting numerous high-profile photo shoots and events that highlight its timeless beauty and sophistication.



Reflecting on this significant milestone, Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager of Raffles Udaipur, stated, "Celebrating our third anniversary is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in luxury hospitality. We are immensely proud of the remarkable journey we have undertaken, and the milestones achieved along the way. Raffles Udaipur has not only set new benchmarks in the industry but has also created a haven where every guest experiences unparalleled luxury and personalized service. As we look to the future, we remain committed to elevating the standards of hospitality and crafting timeless memories for our guests."



Raffles Udaipur remains dedicated to its legacy of excellence, offering an unrivaled blend of luxury, heritage, and modernity. As the hotel continues to evolve, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver the highest standards of hospitality and to create timeless experiences for its guests.



About Raffles Udaipur



Located in the romantic and historic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the hotel is reminiscent of a grand country estate that brings a private oasis experience on an island. Set in the midst of Udai Sagar Lake that is home to migratory birds and bountiful flora and fauna Raffles Udaipur, with its evocative experiences gives a reason to discover the city of Udaipur, anew. A scenic 20-minute drive from the airport, followed by a gentle and calming boat ride, transports guests from the real world to the surreal. The 101 rooms and suites offer unhindered, breath-taking views of the lake and captivating sunsets. Bespoke dining venues and programs offer unparalleled gastronomy. The leisurely romantic walks in the outdoor spaces are serene, making it a haven for travellers who are on a constant quest of peace and rejuvenation. Legendary Raffles service coupled with discrete and charming promises to make guests in residence feel the extraordinary emotional wellbeing that the brand is committed to.



About Raffles



Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

