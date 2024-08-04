Leonardo Dicaprio Spotted Vacationing With Italian Model Vittoria Ceretti On A Yacht

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio, who was recently seen in 'Killers of the Flower Moon', was seen vacationing in Italy with model Vittoria Ceretti.

The two were seen enjoying a swim off the coast of Sardinia during their European getaway.

Photos captured them relaxing on a yacht, with Ceretti wearing a brown two-piece bikini and DiCaprio in dark green swim trunks and a silver chain.

DiCaprio's close friend Tobey Maguire was also in Sardinia, where he was seen displaying affection with Babette Strijbos.

Maguire and DiCaprio had previously stopped by Portofino on their vacation, where Maguire was seen jet skiing with Ceretti as his passenger, both wearing life vests.

DiCaprio, who began his career as a child artist in television commercials, belongs to the rare breed of actors who have aged on celluloid.

He has won an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards.

His acclaimed works include 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape', 'Titanic', 'Blood Diamond', 'The Departed', 'Inception', 'Django Unchained', 'The Wolf of Wall Street', and 'The Revenant'.

Recently, DiCaprio starred in the Western crime drama 'Killers of the Flower Moon', directed by Martin Scorsese.

The actor and director have frequently collaborated on films such as 'Shutter Island', 'The Departed', 'The Aviator', 'Gangs of New York', and 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

DiCaprio's next film, 'The Battle of Baktan Cross', is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 8, 2025.