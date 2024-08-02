Viral Video: Dogs Chase Away Wild Leopard Trying To Enter Home In Nainital, Uttarakhand Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttarakhand news: CCTV footage of three dogs fearlessly chasing away a leopard from entering a home in Nainital went viral on social media. A user shared the 46-second on X on July 31, which started with a dog sitting near the house door.



In the CCTV footage, when the dog saw the leopard attempting to enter the house, he barked and tried to chase it away. The leopard returned, but two more dogs joined the first, and all three successfully scared the leopard away.

The video also showed a local man checking if the leopard had escaped. A report by India Today stated that the man, Kailash, seen in the video, was the resident of the house the leopard was trying to enter.



While speaking to India Today, Kailash said,“Leopards have been spotted in the area for quite some time now. Late at night, the leopard attacked the dogs sitting outside my house, and when I came out after hearing the noise, the leopard attacked me as well. Fortunately, I managed to escape.”

Netizens hailed the dog who fearlessly chased the leopard away and said,“Hats off to Dogs to have fought & scared the leopard. But hunger must be driving the wild ones to city and human habitat. We take over jungles, we enter their homes. Now they enter ours, Vicious cycle!! [sic].”

Another user added,“He has become a street animal roaming on the streets [sic].”

Recent leopard attacks and increased spotting incidents across states

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, officials told news agency PTI on July 27 that residents of Manipal and Perampalli in Udupi district were gripped by fear and anxiety as some people had spotted a leopard prowling around a house in Perampalli late at night.



A leopard attack incident was also reported in UP, where a 16-year-old girl died after a leopard attacked her. The incident occurred in the morning when Saloni, her mother, and a few other women had gone to the forest near Pilana village in Himapur Deepa police station to collect grass, Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Singh said. Singh added,“After the women started shouting, the leopard left Saloni and fled. The girl was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition but was declared dead upon arrival.”

