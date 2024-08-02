QRCS Delegation Inspects, Inaugurates Projects In Niger

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director of Relief and International Programs Division at Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim has made an official visit to the Republic of Niger, to inaugurate new shelter projects, inspect ongoing development projects, and hold coordination meetings with senior officials and representatives of UN and humanitarian organizations operating in Niger.

Accompanied by Rachid Al Krouty, head of QRCS's representation office in Niger, Dr. Ibrahim inaugurated a new residential village for poor families in Koutoukalé Koira Tégui.

It consists of 33 homes, one borehole, one mosque, one two-classroom school, and basic infrastructure. During the opening ceremony, Dr. Ibrahim emphasised the successful partnership between QRCS and the Government of Niger, commenced in 2005 as a representation of the strong brotherly relations between the people of Qatar and Niger.

According to him, QRCS has diverse interventions in Niger, in keeping with the national development plans, including shelter, water and sanitation, health, livelihood, food security, and disaster response.

“With the reopening of QRCS's representation office in Niger last year, its humanitarian activities were revived after a three-year halt,” said Dr. Ibrahim.

Adha 2024; and funding of 105 income-generating projects for 790 poor families.”

Dr. Ibrahim revealed plans to launch several new projects in the coming few days. The list includes starting 53 income-generating enterprises for 163 families in Niamey and Tillabéri, deploying five ophthalmology clinics in Dosso and Maradi, and distributing 1,575 food baskets in Niamey.

He added:“This year, the office implemented numerous projects, including the digging of 60 boreholes in Tillabéri, Dosso, Tahoua, and Zinder; construction of two residential villages, one already opened and the other in Filingué Department; performance of more than 1,500 cataract surgeries; treatment of more than 117,000 school students with eye diseases in Niamey and Kollo; distribution of 3,550 food baskets under Ramadan Campaigns 2023 and 2024; distribution of the meat of 448 Adahi sacrificial heads of cattle during Eid