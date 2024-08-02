Western Furniture Introduces Calligaris' Latest Minimalist Masterpieces To The UAE

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – 1 August 2024 – Western Furniture, a premier retailer of luxury furnishings in the UAE, is proud to announce the introduction of the latest Calligaris collection, showcased at Salone del Mobile 2024, to the UAE market. This collection features modern minimalism, blending sophisticated shapes with luxurious textures and unique details.

At first glance, the collection's alluring and subtle color palette captures attention. Light creams and greys are harmoniously mixed with tones of tan, striking black, and standout copper and browns. This creates a calming effect, brought to life through minimalist forms that feature just the right amount of detail and texture, ensuring each piece is both interesting and special.

Among the standout pieces are:

Twins Table:

A harmonious blend of colors and materials, this table features a smooth, elongated top in finishes like calacatta violet, white travertine, and onyx black ceramic, or new wooden or bronze Nile glass veneers. Its base comes in bronze, black, pearl, or beige, with two-color options available. The Twins table is available in both fixed and extendable versions, poised to become a future design icon.

Oleandro Lounge Chair:

This chair offers a modern yet subtle statement with its contrasting legs and seat. Available in a variety of fabrics, the Oleandro is versatile enough for both dining and lounge settings, promising comfort and style.

Mara Armchair:

A blend of coziness and sophistication, the Mara armchair combines a comfortable seat with an enveloping backrest, highlighted by a subtle wooden detail. Drawing inspiration from organic shapes, this piece is ideal for interiors aiming for a cozy yet sophisticated aesthetic.

Favola Sofa:

Inspired by the Japanese futon, the mid-century style Favola sofa features moveable backrests and unique modules, making it perfect for narrow spaces and small homes. Its modular design ensures versatility and adaptability in any living space.

The Universal Cabinet:

Designed with versatility in mind, the Universal cabinet is suitable for kitchens, hallways, or living spaces. Its luxurious materials, including white travertine, calacatta violet, and onyx black finishes for the top, and ribbed wood, inlaid wood, or relief mirror for the doors, make it a standout piece.

Gayatri Dongre, Chief Operating Officer at Western Furniture, Natuzzi – UAE, 'We are excited to bring Calligaris' latest collection to the UAE. These pieces represent the pinnacle of modern minimalist design, offering our customers luxurious yet versatile options to elevate their home interiors.'