Bengal Ration Distribution Case: ED Arrests TMC Leader, His Brother

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested a Trinamool leader and his brother in connection with the ration distribution case in West Bengal.

The arrested were identified as Trinamool Congress' block president at Deganga in North 24 Parganas district Anisur Rahaman a.k.a. Bidesh and his younger brother Alif Nur a.k.a. Mukul.

Being summoned, both of them reached ED's office at the Central Office (CGO) Complex at Salt Lake on Thursday afternoon to face interrogation.

After almost 14 hours of marathon grilling, the two brothers were shown as arrested by the ED official at around 2.30 a.m. on Friday, sources said.

Both will be presented at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata later in the day, and sources said that the ED counsel will seek their custody for further interrogation in the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, a team of ED officials conducted marathon raids and search operations at the office PG High Tech Rice Mill at Berachampa under the Deganga community development block in North 24 Parganas district, an entity owned by Bidesh and Mukul.

On the same day, different teams of ED officials escorted by Central Armed Police Forces personnel conducted marathon raids and search operations at nine other locations in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts.

Bidesh and Mulul are also the cousins of businessman Bakibur Rahman, the first to be arrested by the ED officials for the crime.

During the raid and search operations, the central agency officials recovered incriminating documents that hinted towards the involvement of Bidesh and Mukul in the case.

Already, former state Food & Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mallick is in judicial custody.

IANS

