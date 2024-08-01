Egypt Establishes Fund For Human Trafficking Victims

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The fund, affiliated with the Prime Minister, will coordinate with the National Coordinating Committee for Combating and Preventing Illegal Migration and Human Trafficking, as well as relevant ministries and entities. Its primary responsibilities will include providing assistance to affected by crimes outlined in Law No. 64 of 2010, which addresses human trafficking.





Key functions of the fund involve implementing projects for victims, preparing care, education, training, and rehabilitation programmes through governmental and non-governmental organisations, and financing research, studies, training, and cultural programmes related to combating human trafficking. The fund will also support activities specified in the national strategy to combat human trafficking and finance psychological, health, and social support programmes for victims.





The draft decision outlines the organisational structure of the Human Trafficking Victims Assistance Fund, including the formation and responsibilities of the fund's board of directors, the duties of the chairman, and the determination of the fund's resources. Additionally, the chairman of the board must submit an annual report on the fund's activities, approved by the Prime Minister, within three months of the end of the fiscal year.

This move is part of Egypt's ongoing efforts to address and combat human trafficking, ensuring comprehensive support for victims.