Auckland Vehicle Rentals Enhances Value With Complimentary 100Km Travel On Truck Hire

Auckland Vehicle Rentals is excited to announce an unbeatable deal for their customers: up to 100km of free with every furniture truck rental.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Auckland Vehicle Rentals is excited to announce an unbeatable deal for their customers: up to 100km of free travel with every furniture truck rental. This exceptional benefit applies to their 2-tonne and 3-tonne box body trucks, each equipped with modern features like automatic transmissions, reversing cameras, and hydraulic tail lifts, ensuring a smooth and efficient moving experience.Auckland Vehicle Rentals has always prioritized customer satisfaction, and this new offer further solidifies their commitment to providing affordable and reliable moving solutions. The inclusion of 100km of free travel helps reduce costs, making it easier for customers to plan their moves without worrying about additional expenses. This deal is perfect for those looking to move homes, transport large items, or undertake any significant relocation projects.In addition to the complimentary travel distance, Auckland Vehicle Rentals offers a variety of moving accessories, such as trollies, blankets, and straps, to ensure a safe and secure move. Their trucks are meticulously maintained to meet the highest standards of safety and performance.For more information and to take advantage of this offer, click here .About Auckland Vehicle RentalsAuckland Vehicle Rentals is a premier vehicle rental provider, offering a wide range of rental solutions tailored to meet customer needs with exceptional service and value. Their extensive fleet and dedication to customer satisfaction ensure a seamless and enjoyable rental experience. To find out more visit:

