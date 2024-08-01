Kerala Rains: Schools, Colleges In Wayanad And THESE Six Districts Closed Today IMD Issues Orange Alert
Date
8/1/2024 10:26:40 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kerala rains: Due to the prediction of very heavy rains, school, colleges, and tuition centers will remain shut today i.e. August 2 in seven Kerala districts of Wayanad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasragod, Palakkad.
IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rain in Kerala.
(More details awaited)
