Kerala Rains: Schools, Colleges In Wayanad And THESE Six Districts Closed Today IMD Issues Orange Alert

8/1/2024 10:26:40 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kerala rains: Due to the prediction of very heavy rains, school, colleges, and tuition centers will remain shut today i.e. August 2 in seven Kerala districts of Wayanad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasragod, Palakkad.

IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rain in Kerala.

(More details awaited)

Live Mint

