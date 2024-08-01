What is a Pika? 7 things to know about this small mountain mammal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pikas are small, charming mountain mammals belonging to the family Ochotidae, known for their round bodies and short limbs. These critters thrive in high-altitude habitats across Asia and North America. Despite their resemblance to rodents, they are more closely related to rabbits and hares

These small mammals inhabit rocky slopes and alpine meadows at high altitudes. Their adaptations include thick fur and the ability to withstand harsh, cold environments

Pikas are known for their distinctive vocalizations, which include sharp, high-pitched calls. These sounds serve various purposes, including alerting others to predators

Pikas engage in a unique behavior called haymaking. They gather and store vegetation in piles, which they later consume during the winter months when food is scarce

Pikas have relatively short lifespans, 3 to 7 years. Their survival often depends on their ability to avoid predators and adapt to rapidly changing environmental conditions

Pikas are highly sensitive to climate change. Rising temperatures can impact their habitat and food supply, leading to concerns about their long-term survival

Some pika species are currently facing threats due to habitat loss, climate change. Conservation efforts are crucial to protect these fascinating mammals and ensure their survival