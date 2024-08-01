Top Events On August 2: Ola IPO, Spicejet Hearing, India Vs Sri Lanka ODI Series, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) August 2 marks an important event as Bhavish Aggarwal's Ols will open its IPO, NCLT will hear the SpiceJet plea, India vs Sri Lanka ODI series, all exams scheduled till August 2 postponed in Kerala due to Wayanad landslides, and President Droupadi Murmu will begin Governors' on Friday. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- Ola , India's largest electric two-wheeler (e2W) maker's initial (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Friday, August 2, and will close on Tuesday, August 6. The price for the pure electric vehicle (EV) player's IPO has been fixed in the range of ₹72 to ₹76 per equity share with a face value of ₹10.

- The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has asked SpiceJet to file a response to the Engine Lease Finance (ELF) plea and directed the matter to be listed for hearing on August 2, 2024.

- K Kailashnathan will take oath as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor on August 2. Puducherry CM Rangasamy will present annual budget today.

- President Droupadi Murmu will chair a two-day Governors' conference on August 2 and 3 in the national capital today.

- BRS Working President K Taraka Rama Rao has demanded that the state government fill the reservoirs within the Kaleshwaram project area in Telangana by August 2.

- The Delhi High Court called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi a joke and summoned the civic body commissioner, IO and DCP on August 2.

- Gautam Buddha Nagar has declared August 2 a local holiday after District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma cancelled the August 3 holiday for the Shivratri Jalabhishek of the month of Sawan.

- All PSC exams scheduled from July 31 to August 2 have been postponed in Kerala due to Wayanad landslides . The new schedule will be announced later.

- In Delhi, agricultural economists will hold a meeting from August 2 to 7.

- Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a public meeting with 30,000 government teachers at LB Stadium on Friday.

-The ODI series against Sri Lanka starts on August 2 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

- Shillong will host the Durand Cup for the first time starting on August 2.

- Janhvi Kapoor , Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Matthew, starrer Ulajh will hit theatres on August 2.

- Netflix has slated the premiere of Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli for August 2.