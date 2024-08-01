Sawan Shivratri 2024: 10 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Whatsapp And Facebook Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The auspicious and widely celebrated Hindu festival of Sawan Shivratri is being observed on Friday, August 2 this year. The auspicious timings as per Drik Panchang are as follows:



Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 00:05 AM to 00:51 AM, August 3, 2024

Duration - 00 Hours 46 Mins

Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:14 AM to 15:35 PM, August 3, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 15:26 PM on August 2, 2024 Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 15:50 PM on August 3, 2024

The sacred month of Sawan dedicated to Lord Shiva holds immense importance for Hindus, particularly for devotees of Lord Shiva, as it is a time for spiritual devotion, fasting, and joyous celebrations.

This festival typically falls in monsoon season in July or August and is observed on the 'Chaturdashi tithi' of Krishna Paksha in the Sawan month. It is believed that fasting and offering prayers on the auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivratri earns an individual Lord Mahadev's blessings, according to Sanatan Dharam.

Here are some heartfelt inspiring quotes, wishes and captivating images to share with your loved ones this Sawan and make it a truly memorable experience this year.

As the sacred month of Sawan begins, may it bring you closer to the divine and fulfil all your wishes.

Sawan Shivratri 2024

On this auspicious occasion of Sawan, may Lord Shiva's blessings be with you and your loved ones.



Sawan Shivratri 2024

May the divine grace of Lord Shiva bless you abundantly in this auspicious month of Sawan.

Sawan Shivratri 2024

May this Sawan be a time of purification and spiritual growth for you. Happy Sawan!

May the sacred chants of "Om Namah Shivaya" resonate in your heart, filling your life with positive vibrations and a profound connection with the divine. Wishing you a blessed Sawan!

May the holy month of Sawan bring you closer to your spiritual goals and fill your life with happiness and peace. As you immerse yourself in the divine aura of Sawan, may your prayers and offerings reach the abode of Lord Shiva, bringing fulfillment, prosperity, and eternal bliss. Happy Sawan!



Like the blooming lotus emerging from the muddy waters, may you rise above challenges and embrace divine purity and enlightenment in this auspicious month of Sawan. Happy Sawan! May the celestial melodies of Damru and the divine energy of Lord Shiva fill your life with harmony and bliss this Sawan. Happy Shravan!

As the rain showers upon the earth, may Lord Shiva's blessings shower upon you and your loved ones. Happy Sawan!

Sawan Shivratri 2024 GIFs to share with friends and family

