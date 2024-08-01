Weather Today: IMD Issues Red Alert In Maharashtra, MP Orange Alert In Kerala, Himachal, Uttarakhand And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains in Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh today i.e. 2 August. As per IMD, a very heavy rain alert has been issued in several parts of the country including Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya.

1. In Maharashtra, a yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar while an orange alert for very heavy rains is issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. In addition to this, a Red alert for extremely heavy rains is predicted in the ghat areas of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara.

2. In Himachal Pradesh , cloudbursts hit the districts of Mandi, Shimla, and Kullu. As a result, approximately 50 people are reported missing, and two bodies have been found. The Additional Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Onkar Chand Sharma said that an alert of heavy rain has been issued till August 2. The orange alert has been issued in the Kanga district on Friday while heavy rains are also predicted in Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi and Shimla.

3. The IMD Kerala issued an orange alert in the Wayanad district until Saturday, which has already been affected by landslides claiming over 200 lives. IMD Kerala director, Neetha K Gopal, said“We have issued an orange alert in 4 northern districts of Kerala, including Wayanad. In the south, up to Pathanamthitta, we have also issued a yellow alert. From tomorrow on, there will be a be a considerable reduction in rainfall activity. So the yellow alerts are being confirmed only for the northern districts of Kerala. And then from Sunday there will be a reduction and we will be experiencing only light to moderate rain thereafter for another four days.”

4. Light rain showers were experienced in parts of Delhi early this morning and the IMD has forecasted intermittent rain in the national capital until August 5.

5. Speaking of other states, as per IMD , heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region during 1st-5th August; Madhya Pradesh during 1st–4th August; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 1st-3rd August and Saurashtra, Kutch on 03rd August. In addition to this, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Marathwada on the 3rd August and Saurashtra, Kutch on the 4th August.

6. Uttarakhand is likely to experience this weather from August 1st to 3rd, and East Rajasthan from August 1st to 4th while isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted over Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan from August 1st to 5th, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 1st to 7th, Uttar Pradesh from August 1st to 3rd and on the 6th and 7th, and Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on August 1st and 2nd.

7. The weather department predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka on 2nd August. As per IMD, heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during 1st-4th August; Kerala and Mahe on 2nd and 3rd August.

8. In North East India, very heavy rains has been predicted over Assam & Meghalaya on 2nd August; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 5th August.

9. The weather office also issued heavy rain alert over Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal on 2nd August while in Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 1st-7th August.

10. IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has said that India recorded 9 per cent more rainfall than the average in July.