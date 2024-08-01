TGT Publishing Introduces Separation Atonement Theory, A Biblical Alternative To Vicarious Atonement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TGT Publishing is announcing a groundbreaking new article, "Separation Atonement Theory: A Biblical Perspective." This article presents a thought-provoking and scripturally based alternative to widely accepted theories like Penal Substitution or Satisfaction Theory.Separation Atonement Theory offers a new perspective on the atonement, one that is more consistent with the stories and teachings of the Bible. This article will spark important discussions and lead readers to a deeper understanding of God's love and sacrifice. This theory offers a fresh perspective on the concept of atonement and provides a deeper understanding of God's grace and mercy.Separation Atonement Theory is drawn from extensive Biblical text, and it requires a reexamination of Christian thinking. It proposes a more compelling reason for a perfectly righteous God to have created the world, and it has a different view of the purpose and the execution of the justice of God. According to Separation Theory, temporal judgment and the Day of Judgment are two different imperatives.Temporal judgment or judgment in time is a measured judgment that takes place before the Day of Judgment. Temporal judgment is limited just as our sins and righteousness are both limited.The Day of Judgment is the destruction of all evil to occur at the end of the world. Jesus gives us victory on the Day of Judgment, but we can still face punishment or reward in temporal judgment. Understanding these two different objectives of judgment reconciles conflicting Biblical passages. When reading the Bible, we must try to determine if a passage is referring to temporal judgment or the Day of Judgment.This thought-provoking article is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the atonement and its significance in the Christian faith. To read the article or for more information, please visit TGT Publishing's website at These Glad Tidings .

