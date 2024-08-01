G1 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for 12,300 shares of G1's common stock and 6,150 restricted stock units (RSUs) to five hired employees under the Amended and Restated G1 Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the“Amended and Restated 2021 Plan”). These equity awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employee becoming an employee of G1 in accordance with Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Amended and Restated 2021 Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of G1 (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with G1, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $4.20 per share, the closing price of G1's common stock on August 1, 2024, the grant date. The stock options have up to a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the award vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's employment start date, and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates (subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering the grant). The RSUs have a four-year term, with 25% of the award vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remainder vesting 12.5% semi-annually over the remaining three years, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates (subject to the terms and conditions of the RSU agreement covering the grant). The stock options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Amended and Restated 2021 Plan.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop and deliver next-generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1's goal is to provide innovative therapeutic advances for people living with cancer. G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @G1Therapeutics and LinkedIn .

G1 Therapeutics ® and the G1 Therapeutics logo and COSELA ® and the COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

Contact:

Will Roberts

Communications Officer

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(919) 907-1944

...