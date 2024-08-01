Greenspace Labs Inc. Welcomes Dr. Jill Simonian, Pharmd To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Greenspace Labs Boosts its Advisory Board with the Addition of Dr Jill Simonian, PharmD, a Nationally Recognized Expert in Cannabis Pharmacology

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greenspace Labs (GSL), a leader in innovative cannabis research and development, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Jill Simonian, PharmD to its Advisory Board. Dr. Simonian brings a wealth of domain scientific expertise expertise as a pharmacist with a focus on evidence-based cannabis therapy, reinforcing GSL's commitment to advancing the field of cannabis medicine.Dr. Simonian holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of California, San Francisco. She completed an Acute Care PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at UC San Diego Health, followed by a distinguished 25-year career at the Veterans Administration Hospital in La Jolla, California. There, she specialized in inpatient and outpatient direct patient care, as well as coordinating local and national Adverse Drug Reaction reporting to enhance patient outcomes.Upon leaving the VA, Dr. Simonian transitioned to a role as a pharmacist contractor for an independent retail pharmacy in San Diego. Her interest in cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabis products grew in response to growing patient demand, prompting her to immerse herself in the pharmacology and therapeutic uses of cannabis. Recognizing a critical need for evidence-based education in the healthcare community, Dr. Simonian has dedicated herself to bridging the gap between consumer use and scientific understanding.Dr. Simonian's efforts to advance knowledge in cannabis medicine have been extensive. She has lectured nationally, state-wide, and locally on topics related to cannabis and the endocannabinoid system, targeting healthcare professionals and the general public. She currently teaches an elective titled“Cannabinoid Pharmacology and Therapeutics” at UC San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and UC Irvine School of Pharmacy to pharmacology and medical students.As a founding member of the Pharmacists' Cannabis Coalition of California (PCCC), a nonprofit organization, Dr. Simonian advocates for integrating healthcare and cannabis to enhance patient health and public safety, and most recently authored the PCCC's position on rescheduling cannabis in response to the DEA's public comment request."Dr. Simonian's comprehensive background and commitment to cannabis pharmacology make her an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board," said Duncan McLaren, CEO of Greenspace Labs Inc. "Her expertise will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and lead in the cannabis research sector.""I am excited to join Greenspace Labs Inc. and contribute to their pioneering efforts in cannabis research and development," said Dr. Jill Simonian. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to advance our understanding of cannabis pharmacology and its therapeutic potential."Greenspace Labs Inc. is excited to collaborate with Dr. Simonian to further its mission of pioneering cutting-edge cannabis solutions that improve patient outcomes and public health.For more information about Greenspace Labs Inc. and its Advisory Board, please visitAbout Greenspace Labs Inc.Our mission is to bring safe, effective cannabinoid-based treatments to market. We are dedicated to improving the quality of patients' lives by addressing conditions with significant unmet medical need through rigorous scientific research and evidence-based therapeutic development.

