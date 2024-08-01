VFS Global Introduces Japan Visa Services For UAE Residents

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Japan Visa Application Centres operational in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 1 August 2024.



E-Visa services to be made available to travellers through VFS Global's Japan Visa Application Centres from 1 September 2024. Optional services such as Visa At Your Doorstep, Premium Lounge, Prime Time submissions, Form-filling Assistance, among others, offered for added convenience.

VFS Global, in association with the Embassy of Japan in the UAE and Consulate-General of Japan in Dubai, has opened Japan Visa Application Centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on 1 August 2024. Mr. IMANISHI Jun, Consul General of Japan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates inaugurated the Visa Application Centre in Dubai.

VFS Global's Japan Visa Application Centres will accept document submission for short-term and long-term visas to Japan, by prior appointment. Appointments will be available online at at no charge.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. IMANISHI Jun, Consul General of Japan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates said,“It gives me great pleasure to announce the opening of the VFS Global Japan Visa Application Centre here in Dubai. The Government of Japan has set a target to increase the number of foreign visitors to Japan to 60 million by 2030. In recent years, partly due to the depreciation of the yen, the number of visitors to Japan has continued to increase, with more than 3 million foreigners visiting Japan each month since March this year.

“The urgent task is to respond to the ever-increasing number of visa applications. The Consulate General of Japan in Dubai has therefore decided to partner with VFS Global. With the opening of the Japan Visa Application Centre, VFS Global and the Consulate General of Japan in Dubai will work closely together on visas to encourage more people to visit Japan.

“We hope that those wishing to travel to Japan will benefit from more convenient and faster visa services and that this centre will serve as a base for promoting people-to-people exchanges between Japan, the UAE and Dubai and further develop bilateral relations between our two countries.”

Monaz Bilimoria, Regional Head, VFS Global, said,“VFS Global shares a long-standing relationship with the Government of Japan since 2010 and we are excited to expand our partnership further. These centres will play a crucial role in effectively catering to the growing demand for travel to Japan, one of the most popular destinations in the world. We are confident that these visa application centres will enhance customer experience by making the visa application process even more smooth and seamless, thereby helping us better serve travellers better.”

VFS Global will also offer applicants its range of optional services, including Premium Lounge for end-to-end personalised assistance, Prime Time for services outside business hours, Courier Return, Form-filling Assistance, and SMS Alerts, among others. Applicants looking for further comfort and convenience can opt for the Visa At Your Doorstep (VAYD) service to complete the visa application process from the comfort of their home or office.

Effective 1 September 2024, travellers eligible for e-visas to Japan will be able to visit VFS Global Japan Visa Application Centres to apply for tourist e-visas to the destination.

The Middle East is a strong growth market for Japan, with the country witnessing a 15% growth since the pandemic, according to Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

VFS Global has been a trusted partner for the Government of Japan for visa processing services since 2010. The company offers visa services on behalf of Japan in 11 countries across the globe through a network of 35 visa application centres.

VFS Global's role in the visa application process is limited to front-end administrative tasks only, which include collecting visa application forms and required documentation as per the checklist. VFS Global has no role in the decision-making process of granting or refusing a visa. Decision making on the granting or refusal of visa is the sole prerogative and sole responsibility of the Embassy and the Consulate.

