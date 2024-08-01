BLACK HEALTH MATTERS HOSTS FREE HEALTH SUMMIT AND EXPO DURING HARLEM WEEK's 50Th ANNIVERSARY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)







Popular health-focused event to feature celebrity speakers Cynthia Bailey & Malik Yoba, free health screenings and conversations with experts

HARLEM, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2024

Black Health Matters

(BHM) – a leading nonprofit health advocacy organization that provides health and wellness information to the Black community – will host its annual Black Health Matters 2024 Health Summit & Expo

in partnership with The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce & HARLEM WEEK, Inc. on Thursday, August 15. As part of the award-winning health summit series, summit attendees will hear from celebrity hosts to include Actor and Activist, Malik Yoba, Actress and Reality TV Star, Cynthia Bailey, Anchor/Reporter for WABC-TV, Sandra Bookman, and DaShaun "The Guru of Abs" Johnson, along with medical professionals. Programming for the summit will also include health screenings, prizes, breakfast, and lunch. The free, one-day hybrid event will be held online and in person at the Alhambra Ballroom located at 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd in New York, NY. The event is open to the public and will begin at 8:00 a.m. with breakfast and conclude at 4:00 p.m.

"We are very excited about returning to Harlem during the 50th Annual HARLEM WEEK celebration," says

Roslyn Young Daniels, founder, and president of Black Health Matters. "We have a power packed summit complete with great panelists and hosts that are serious about health and educating the Black community. Our goal is always to offer resources and information to audiences that otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to engage with so many medical professionals. We are so grateful for the opportunity to continue this work in partnership and beside The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce."

After over a decade of hosting the popular health-focused summits, Black Health Matters is excited to return to Harlem and be part of the 50th HARLEM WEEK celebration.

Key summit highlights also include:



Agenda topics include Mental Health, Peripheral Artery Disease, HIV, Sickle Cell, Cancer, Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, Nutrition, Multiple Sclerosis, Kidney Transplant, Clinical Trials, Health Equity, Advocacy and more.

Free Health screenings offered:

Mammograms, PSA, Mental Health, Glucose, BMI, and more.

Fitness trainer DaShaun Johnson – known as "The Guru of Abs" - will lead a workout session for all participants. Notable panelists and moderators including Kemi Osundina, PharmD, MS Lead, US Public Affairs and Patient Advocacy, Evelyn "Toyin" Taiwo, M.D. Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine Weill Cornell Medicine, New York Presbyterian, Sue Weldon, CEO and Founder UNITE for HER, Maria A. Davis, Creator & Host M.A.D. Wednesdays, Music Industry Influencer & Promoter and HIV Patient Advocate, Maurice Franklin, Member American Society for Public Administration and Sandra Bookman, Anchor/Reporter WABC-TV.

"Health is an especially important topic and should be top of mind for everyone. The work that Black Health Matters does is a very important component to HARLEM WEEK and we are happy to continue our partnership during our 50th celebration," says Winston Majette, Executive Director & Board Member of The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce & HARLEM WEEK, Inc. "Health is wealth, and we want all of our attendees to walk away from the summit well informed and educated to share with their respective communities."

Notable partners are Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce (GHCC), Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems, Alnylam, Vertex, Merck, Genentech, Sanofi, and CISCRP.

To register for the free summit, please visit BHM Harlem Week Summit 2024 (vfairs).

About Black Health Matters. Founded in 2012, Black Health Matters' mission is to continue to be the leading evidence-based, chronic disease management and wellness resource for African Americans. We exist to radically redefine health and wellness for Black

Americans by empowering them to demand the best in

healthcare utilizing our multi-platform approach. We reach over one million African Americans interested in health monthly across our ecosystem that includes digital, social, and experiential. We create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible by tapping into the resources and information created by Black Health Matters. For more information, visit

or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @blackhealthmatters.

