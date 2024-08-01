'New era' starts for Antarctic discovery as robot sub dives underneath ice shelf

(MENAFN) Recent Antarctic exploration has marked a significant milestone as an uncrewed submarine successfully conducted a remote-controlled dive beneath an ice shelf, offering unprecedented insights into the Earth’s melting poles. Led by polar oceanographer Anna Wahlin, the Swedish craft ventured into uncharted territory, akin to discovering the "back of the Moon" according to Wahlin. Despite the submarine's final dive in January ending without return, likely due to curious seals, the data it retrieved has illuminated crucial details about Antarctic ice melting dynamics.



The expedition, conducted by the University of Gothenburg aboard an icebreaker, focused on understanding the intricate processes influencing Antarctic ice shelves. Particularly notable was the investigation into the "Doomsday Glacier," a crucial landmark whose potential melting could lead to a significant rise in sea levels globally. The findings highlighted dramatic and previously unknown features under the ice, suggesting localized melting processes that current climate models do not fully account for.



Professor Wahlin emphasized the breakthrough, likening it to peering into a "black box" and revealing complexities in ice shelf cavities that were previously unseen. This newfound understanding challenges existing models by showcasing diverse melting patterns that could significantly impact predictions of sea level rise. The research underscores the urgency of studying Antarctic ice dynamics amid concerns over climate change and its implications for global sea level stability.

