Poll shows fewer US citizens support army aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center has unveiled a notable shift in American attitudes towards the United States' support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia. Published on Monday, the poll indicates that less than half of Americans now approve of their providing aid to Kiev.



According to the findings, 49 percent of respondents believe that Washington does not bear any responsibility to assist Ukraine, while an almost equal 48 percent believe that it does. This marks a significant change from previous surveys; just a year ago, a poll by the Reagan Institute showed that 59 percent of Americans supported military aid to Ukraine. Moreover, as recently as June 2023, a Gallup poll indicated that 62 percent of Americans backed United States efforts to aid Kiev.



The decline in support comes amid ongoing debates and shifts in geopolitical dynamics. The Biden Administration's recent announcement of sending at least USD200 million in air defenses and other weaponry to Ukraine, alongside a commitment of USD1.5 billion for longer-term support, coincided with the publication of the survey. Since the conflict began in February 2022, the United States has allocated over USD55.4 billion in what it terms "security assistance" to Ukraine, encompassing a wide array of lethal weaponry.



The survey's release also coincided with another significant development: the United States government's national debt surpassed USD35 trillion for the first time in history. These factors underscore the complexities and fiscal considerations influencing American foreign policy and public opinion on international aid initiatives amid ongoing domestic challenges.

MENAFN01082024000045015687ID1108505579