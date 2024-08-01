Doorbell Camera Market Outlook, Share To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A doorbell camera is a camera with a built-in doorbell that can be integrated into a via the Internet. This item has a two-way system that allows the user to converse with the visitor. Motion detection systems are available on some doorbell cameras. With the aid of the integrated camera in the unit, a doorbell camera can also deliver interaction between the visitor and the host and facilitate a live or recorded videotape. The doorbell camera is linked to the host's smartphone and allows them to track and converse with the visitor. Doorbell cameras require the least amount of wires and tools during installation. Rising cases of burglary and crime worldwide and increasing consumer spending on smart home devices are some of the prominent factors favoring the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Rising Cases of Burglary to Drive the Global Market

In today's scenario, security devices are necessary to keep oneself protected and alert to ensure house safety. The prevalence of home security equipment, such as doorbell cameras, has grown as crimes, such as theft and burglary, have increased. According to the 2017 crime statistics from the FBI, approximately three burglaries occur every minute in the US, making it the second-most frequent crime after larceny-theft. Moreover, about 2.5 million burglary cases are registered in a year, of which 66% are home break-ins. The violent crime rate was 382.9 offenses per 100,000 people. Non-negligent manslaughter, robbery, murder, rape, and aggravated assaults are examples of violent crimes.

In addition, there were 2,362.2 property crimes reported per 100,000 people, including burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. The situation in the rest of the world is not much different. In 2016, the European Union documented about 5,200 intentional homicide cases.

People's attention has been drawn to improving the security system in their homes due to the significant number of crimes committed. A doorbell camera has become an important security feature for managing and monitoring entry to one's home.

Rapid Infrastructural Developments to Create Lucrative Opportunities for the Global Market

Over the past few years, consumer preference has shifted toward smart home technologies, including smart electronic devices, kitchen appliances, and faucets. Smart security devices, including smart doorbell cameras, are gradually gaining popularity in the smart home segment. Moreover, the advent of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is widening the scope and opening new avenues for smart security products.

Design innovation is another lucrative space that manufacturers can target to achieve a more substantial brand reputation. As far as function is concerned, doorbell cameras offer much scope for product differentiation in terms of design, size, and technological attributes to offer high definition and intelligent recording. Noticing a rising demand for doorbell cameras with innovative features, several manufacturers have recently started to focus on enhancing doorbell cameras' elements and aesthetic appeal. Moreover, rapid infrastructural development in the commercial segment fuels the need for high-end security in hotel rooms, lobbies, corporate offices, and other commercial spaces.

Impact of COVID-19

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers witnessed severe losses during the first two quarters of 2020 due to lockdown measures imposed across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic repressed the sales of doorbell cameras and other home security products during the crisis. Moreover, many real estate projects, both residential and commercial, were abruptly halted due to the pandemic, which subsequently delayed or canceled myriad security system consignments.

Most regions have categorized doorbell cameras as nonessential products, which has led to a drastic fall in the sales of these products, majorly through brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms. Additionally, the pandemic disrupted production and sales of these products worldwide due to primary factory closure mandates, social distancing norms, and stay-at-home policies.

Nonetheless, with markets for nonessential goods slowly reopening, the popularity of online distribution channels is expected to create a healthy demand for security systems and solutions in the foreseeable future. Post-COVID-19, consumers are expected to find it uncomfortable to touch and feel products at physical retail stores. These places are incredibly crowded and offer products many people have seen or touched. Thus, many manufacturers are looking for ways to tie up with small and large online e-commerce retailers that can directly deliver products to consumers with minimum hand exchanges. This trend is expected to favor the growth of the online doorbell camera market.

Key Highlights



The global doorbell camera market was valued at USD 1,920 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach an expected value of USD 4002 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2022–2030).

By product, the global doorbell camera market is divided into wired and wireless. The wired segment is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 1,730 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.15%.

By distribution channel, the global doorbell camera market is divided into online and offline. The offline segment dominated the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 1,725 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



Regional Insights

North America is the largest region in the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 915 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.95%. Major home improvement projects in the region's consumers are boosting the adoption of doorbell cameras. The growing trend of smart homes, which comprise home automation solutions, and the growing concerns regarding house safety drive the demand for doorbell cameras in the region.

Europe held a 27.8% share of the global doorbell camera market and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 770 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.12%. Increasing adoption of home security systems among people is driving the market in the region. The UK emerged as the fastest-growing market for doorbell cameras in Europe. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing penetration of smart security devices, rising theft cases among the geriatric population, increasing crime rates, and growing interest of consumers in-home convenience and safety products.

Market News



In September 2020, Ring LLC launched an indoor aerial camera that flies inside the premises and records video footage when activated by an alarm sensor. It follows customized and personalized paths and can be changed according to the available modes.

In February 2020, ASSA ABLOY acquired UK-based company Biosite, which offers biometric access and workforce management solutions. This acquisition would help the company enhance its product portfolio and reach new markets.



Global Doorbell Camera Market: Segmentation



By Product



Wired

Wireless





By Distribution Channel



Online

Offline





By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa



