West Bank Settlements Highest Last Year In Decades: EU

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) “It remains the EU's firm position that settlements are illegal under international law.

“Israel's decision to advance plans for the approval and of new settlement units in 2023 further undermines the prospects of a viable two-state solution.” All of Israel's settlements in the West Bank, occupied since 1967, are considered illegal under international law, regardless of whether they have Israeli planning permission.

Dozens of unauthorised settlements have sprung up in the territories - ranging from a few tents grouped together to prefabricated huts that have been linked to public electricity and water supplies.

Excluding east Jerusalem, some 490,000 Israeli settlers now live in the West Bank alongside some 3mn Palestinians. Far-right parties in Israel's governing coalition have pressed for an acceleration of settlement expansion.

Since the start of the Gaza war, violence between Palestinians and Israeli troops and settlers has intensified.

At least 594 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank since October 7, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures.

At least 17 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed by Palestinian attacks in the West Bank over the same period, according to official Israeli figures.

The landmark Oslo Accords codified mutual recognition of Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, as well as interim Palestinian self-government.

