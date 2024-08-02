Shahd Registers Personal Best On Her Olympic Debut

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In her first Olympic appearance at the Paris Games, Shahd Mohamed recorded a personal best to finish seventh in the third preliminary heats of women's 100m at the Stade de France on Friday.

The 20-year-old clocked 12.53 seconds as she finished 25th out of 36 sprinters. First three in each heat and next 5 fastest qualifiers advance to the next round.

Shahd, who specialises in the 400m race, was pleased to gain valuable experience and achieve a good time. She said she plans to come back stronger in future competitions. Shahd had previously won a bronze medal in the West Asian Championship in Iraq and a silver in the mixed relay in the same event. She also had the honour of carrying the Qatari flag alongside Olympic high jump champion Mutaz Barshim during the opening ceremony last week.

Meanwhile, Rashid al-Athba's hopes for a medal seemed to be over after the Qatari shooter was 23rd in the men's skeet qualification at the Chateauroux shooting Centre on Friday. In the three rounds, al-Athba shot 24, 22, 23 out of 25 target each.

The final two series will be held today with top six shooters advancing to the final. American Vincent Hancock topped the list with a perfect score of 75 out of 75, followed by his compatriot Conner Prince with 74.

The skeet competition featured significant Arab participation, including Kuwaiti Mohamed al-Daihani, who ranked 20th, Egyptian Azmi Mehelba, who ranked 15th, Palestinian George Salhi, who ranked 29th, and Egyptian shooter Omar Ibrahim, who ranked 30th.