Canton Township, MI Amplifies Asset Management With Cartegraph

The new system promises to enhance interdepartmental collaboration and streamline preventative maintenance tracking.

MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After dealing with the inefficiencies of its existing system, Canton Township, MI sought a new solution to improve asset management and streamline public works processes. The Township selected OpenGov for its robust features and user-friendly interface, ideal for addressing its unique challenges.Canton Township was dealing with data synchronization issues and inefficient manual updates in its legacy system. The team needed a centralized system that would integrate seamlessly with GIS and provide real-time data accessibility. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its advanced reporting capabilities and comprehensive asset tracking features.With the implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management, Canton Township can anticipate significant improvements in its asset management processes. The new system promises to enhance interdepartmental collaboration and streamline preventative maintenance tracking. Additionally, the finance team will benefit from consolidated data and advanced dashboards, aiding in better budget forecasting and project planning.Canton Township joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

