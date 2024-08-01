UAE Authority Alerts Residents Of Significant Security Updates From Apple

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Apple has released some major security updates for its devices, addressing various vulnerabilities impacting iOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS devices.

The UAE Security Council recommended residents, using Apple devices, to apply the security updates released by the tech giant and to circulate the information to other users.

iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 were released for the latest generation and iPad devices with fixes for 35 security defects that could lead to authentication and policy bypasses, unexpected application termination or system shutdown, information disclosure, denial-of-service (DoS), and memory leaks.

Apple resolved the flaws by adding more restrictions and user prompts and by improving checks, data protections, state management, and validation.

Most of the fixes were also included in iOS 16.7.9 and iPadOS 16.7.9 updates, which are rolling out for older iPhone and iPad devices.

In a statement the company said:

For the protection of our customers, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are generally available.

If you need technical support for a security issue-for example, to reset your Apple ID password or to review a recent App Store charge-view the Get help with security issues article.

If you believe that you've discovered a security or privacy vulnerability in an Apple product, learn how to submit your research. Keeping your software up to date is one of the most important things you can do to maintain your Apple product's security.

