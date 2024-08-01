17Th National Egyptian Theatre Festival Kicks Off Honouring Theatre Icon Samiha Ayoub

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Culture, Ahmed Hanno, has officially opened the 17th National Egyptian Theatre Festival, a vibrant celebration of the nation's rich theatrical heritage. This year's festival is a poignant tribute to the legendary Samiha Ayoub, revered as the 'Lady of Arab Theatre'.

The festival, which runs until August 17th, will unfold across Cairo's theatres. Its opening ceremony, a star-studded affair held at the Grand Theatre of the Cairo Opera House, was graced by former Minister of Culture Nevine El-Kilani and a distinguished assembly of theatre luminaries.

In a heartfelt address, Minister Hanno extolled the profound influence of theatre on Egyptian society.“Egyptian theatre is more than an art form; it is the very essence of our national identity,” he declared.“It mirrors our hopes, our challenges, and our collective consciousness.”

Paying homage to Ayoub, Hanno emphasised her unparalleled contribution to the world of theatre.“Her artistry has inspired generations of performers,” he said.“Ayoub is a true icon whose legacy will continue to illuminate our stages for years to come.”

The minister extended his gratitude to the theatre community, urging them to preserve and enrich Egypt's theatrical heritage.“Theatre is a powerful tool for fostering dialogue, tolerance, and education,” he stated.“It is your responsibility to create works that uplift society and inspire hope for a brighter future.”

As a mark of respect for their exceptional contributions to the theatre, several distinguished artists were honoured at the ceremony. Among them were the iconic Ahmed Bedier, Ahmed Adam, and Nagwa Anous, as well as the revered Ezzat Zain, accepting the award on behalf of the late Osama Abbas. Salwa Mohamed Ali, Abdalla Saad, Hassan Al-Adl, and Atef Awad were also recognised for their invaluable contributions. Playwright and theatre producer Ahmed Al-Ibyari and the members of the festival's viewing and judging committees were also honoured.

Festival director Mohamed Reyad expressed his enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its role as a platform for artistic exchange and innovation.“We aspire to witness a theatrical renaissance,” he declared.

The festival promises a diverse and captivating programme, featuring 36 theatrical performances, workshops, seminars, and other cultural events. Thirty-three productions will compete for prestigious awards, while three honorary performances will be showcased.

As the curtain rises on this year's festival, the theatre community and the public eagerly anticipate a celebration of artistry, creativity, and the enduring power of live performance.



