The Times Of India Introduces TOI Health+ As A Go-To Source For Credible Health And Wellness Information

Delhi, India - July 31, 2024 In the wake of the pandemic, there has been a significant shift in the public's approach to and well-being, moving from a curative to a preventive mindset. To address this evolving landscape, The Times of India is proud to announce the launch of TOI Health+, a new initiative designed to provide reliable, relevant, and customized health and wellness information to Indian audiences.



Addressing the Information Gap With the increased interest in health information, many people struggle to find trustworthy sources amidst the sea of unverified data. TOI Health+ aims to fill this gap by offering a comprehensive, credible platform that caters to the unique health needs of Indians. Available in both print and digital formats every Wednesday, TOI Health+ features the latest in health, nutrition, wellness, and prevention with a special focus on health tech.



Unique Features of TOI Health+



Customized Content: Sections on nutrition, prevention, wellness, body, and health technology. Interactive columns like "Ask Your Doctor."



Latest Solutions: Up-to-date, credible health and health tech information every week.



Comprehensive Coverage: Articles on nutrition, diet, fitness, and lifestyle diseases.



Health Trackers: Quizzes, trackers, and self-assessment tests to help readers monitor their health.



Engaged Community: Building an active community of health enthusiasts on social media and through offline events like the TOI Health+ Summit.



Consumer Engagement: Access to renowned doctors, health experts, and researchers through webinars, videos, and podcasts.



Curating the Content TOI Health+ leverages The Times of India's extensive expertise and trusted sources to curate the most credible, well-researched health content. With a long history of initiatives such as "Times Organ Donation Drive," "Beat Heart Failure," and "Let's Fight Diabetes," TOI has built a strong legacy of championing health causes in India. Every day, more than a dozen health reporters from TOI across the country reach out to leading doctors, hospitals, researchers, and dieticians to obtain the very best and latest in healthcare. TOI Health+ taps into this expertise to bring you the best in health and wellness information, offering a weekly distillation of the most credible and actionable health information, all in one place.



Kaustuv Chatterjee, Director (TOI Brand), BCCL (Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited), says, "TOI Health+ is our commitment to providing the Indian audience with trustworthy and relevant health and wellness information. In an era where misinformation is rampant, we aim to be the definitive source for credible and well-researched content which contributes to their well-being. Our goal is to empower individuals to take proactive steps towards better health."



Partha P. Sinha, President and Chief Brand Officer, BCCL, states "TOI Health+ is an incredible opportunity for brands to connect with highly engaged health and wellness enthusiasts. This product will also provide a platform for established players, emerging nutraceutical and health tech brands to showcase their work and innovations, helping them reach a broader audience. We are excited about the potential this initiative holds for our readers and advertisers alike."



About The Times of India: The Times of India stands as India's most widely read English-language newspaper, serving as a trusted source of news and information for over 185 years. With an unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence, TOI offers comprehensive coverage across a diverse range of topics, including politics, business, sports, entertainment, technology, and health. As a pioneer in Indian journalism, The Times of India continues to adapt and innovate, maintaining its relevance and authority in both print and digital media landscapes. Through initiatives like TOI Health+, it reaffirms its dedication to informing, educating, and empowering millions of readers across the nation.







