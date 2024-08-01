Mirror Of Our Identity Azerbaijani Language To Accompany COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Mazahir Afandiyev
It is no secret that in modern times, one of the most crucial
components in the survival of each nation is its unique
language.
The development and preservation of the Azerbaijani language
have been critical to our people throughout history. The
Azerbaijani language evolved under multiple influences over time
and passed through several stages.
Today, we can proudly say that our heroic people, after passing
the most challenging tests of time with outstanding competence,
retained our language, national identity, and moral principles and
brought us to this day. We have our own history, culture, and
language with deep roots.
It is no coincidence that the founding of the Azerbaijan
Democratic Republic (ADR), the first democratic republic in the
Muslim East, in 1918 provided multiple opportunities and favorable
conditions for the widespread use of our native language. When the
Democratic Republic's government designated the Azerbaijani-Turkish
language to be the official state language throughout the country,
actual initiatives to promote its development began.
After the bolsheviks abolished the ADR, which lasted only 23
months, the Azerbaijani language experienced a small decline until
the 1970s.
Then, as in many other areas, great leader Heydar Aliyev has
made a unique contribution to the development of our native
language and raised it to a high level as a state language. The
Great Leader's resolute and principled approach, as well as his
serious efforts, resulted in the Azerbaijani language being
established as the state language in the new Constitution of the
former Azerbaijan USSR, which was enacted in 1978. Given the
circumstances at the time, making such a decision was a significant
event for our people.
However, the existence of an independence state of the people is
critical to the powerful development and richness of any language,
particularly in achieving the position of a state language. In this
sense, Heydar Aliyev, who returned to power for the second time at
the request of the grateful Azerbaijani people, effectively carried
on the language reforms that had begun and laid the basis for the
state's native language policy. Thus, as a result of our national
leader's significant efforts, the Azerbaijani language was accepted
as the official language in the First National Constitution of the
newly independent Republic of Azerbaijan, adopted in 1995.
Heydar Aliyev said, "I respect and express my respect for every
language. I believe that we can be proud of the Azerbaijani
language. Because this is a rich language, it is already a
well-known language in the world. The name of our people, our
republic, and our language has been recognized." These words became
an important road map for determining, forming, and developing
state language policy. According to a presidential decree dated
August 9, 2001, August 1 is now honored in our country as the day
of the Azerbaijani alphabet and language.
It can be stated that the modern Republic of Azerbaijan, which
hosts the most prestigious events in the world and conducts these
international gatherings in the five official languages of the UN,
reveals the richness of the Azerbaijani language and fosters an
environment in which everyone can study it with love and
respect.
Over 50 million people worldwide still speak Azerbaijani as
their native language, as President Ilham Aliyev pointed out. This
process is evolving constantly and becoming more global every day.
Up until now, significant events conducted in our country have
shaped the opinions of millions of people representing nations
around the globe regarding our original language.
It is no surprise that the Azerbaijani language is regarded as
one of the most outstanding in the world, given its age as well as
its fluency, richness, and diversity.
All the same, our primary objective is to maintain our language
in its current form while also making necessary improvements and
additions while keeping in mind its linguistic ties to the Turkic
family. By doing this, we hope to support the efforts of the
Organization of Turkic States and fulfill our mission in a more
significant way.
I'd like to point out that as part of COP29, the 29th Session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, which will be hosted by our country this year, tens
of thousands of eco-activists and COP policy experts will visit
Azerbaijan. This, in turn, will provide an opportunity for our
people to express the richness, purity, wisdom, and holiness of the
Azerbaijani language, which is a reflection of our identity, to
each guest with genuine respect and welcome.
Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
