OPPO Reno12 To Roll Out Exciting Livephoto Feature Via OTA Update

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

After the successful launch of AI Phones Reno12, OPPO announces the upcoming release of the Livephoto feature for their latest Portrait Expert series.

This exciting new feature will be available through an OTA (over-the-air) update as of July 31, 2024.

The OPPO Reno12 Livephoto feature brings still images to life with motion and emotion, transforming the way users capture and relive their precious moments.

With the ability to shoot Livephotos at all focal lengths, apply retouching and beauty effects, customize cover frames, and post directly to Instagram Stories, users can now record and share dynamic and engaging moments. Perfect for capturing scenarios like portraits with wind-blown hair, playful pets, children at play, flowers swaying in the breeze, and waves lapping the shore, the Livephoto feature adds a new dimension to everyday photography, preserving life's beauty in vibrant motion.

OPPO remains committed to enhancing the user experience through continuous innovation and updates. The Livephoto feature is a testament to our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology that allows users to capture and share their life's most precious moments in a more vivid and meaningful way.

Tags#Livephoto #OPPO