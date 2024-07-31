Babysteps Medical Unveils Brick-And-Mortar Clinic At Newton

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Babysteps Medical Unveils Brick-and-Mortar at Newton" data-link=" Medical Unveils Brick-and-Mortar Clinic at Newton" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2024 - Babysteps Medical, a house call medical service for children, has announced their expansion to Newton, Singapore. With a physical, brick-and-mortar clinic located in central Singapore, Babysteps Medical aims to provide accessible and efficient medical care to patients unable to schedule a same-day house call visit. The new clinic, which will be called Babysteps & Beyond (Medical & Dental Clinic), offers a broader scope of services, including general adult and paediatric dentistry as well.

While Babysteps Medical has built a reputation for delivering convenient and personalised medical care directly to patients' homes, the overwhelming demand for house call visits has, at times, resulted in limited availability for same-day appointments. As such, some patients are unable to receive medical attention for urgent enquiries and concerns. The new physical clinicBabysteps & Beyond (Medical & Dental Clinic)will allow Babysteps Medical to better serve their patients by offering same day appointments for their child to be seen physically in clinic. Babysteps Medical also hopes their clinic, Babysteps & Beyond (Medical & Dental Clinic), provides individuals with another quality option should they be looking for family-focused medical clinics in central Singapore.

Moreover, with the expansion into paediatric dentistry, Babysteps & Beyond (Medical & Dental Clinic) provides a one-stop clinic for children's health looking after not only medical health but also dental health. The new clinic is also designed to separate unwell children from well children to avoid exposing the latter, who may be seeking to undergo check-ups and vaccinations , to illnesses. The clinic is also open daily for accessibility.

Babysteps Medical currently provides house call consultation for patients of all ages. Their primary services include jaundice management , vaccinations, childhood developmental screening , acute and chronic home visits, and teleconsults. Led by Medical Director Dr Adrian Tan, the team has vast experience in primary care and relevant post-graduate certifications in child's health that enables them to see a wide range of patients. Additionally, Babysteps Medical works closely with paediatricians from nearby hospitals. This allows the clinic to assist with hospital treatment referrals in the case that any patients require admission.

Babysteps & Beyond (Medical & Dental Clinic) is a reliable and convenient healthcare option for all family members, from infants to grandparents. As a clinic for both the paediatric and adult population, Babysteps Medical constantly seeks ways to provide personalised care for all families.

For more information on services of Babysteps Medical and Babysteps & Beyond (Medical & Dental Clinic), please visit and

Hashtag: #BabystepsMedical #paediatric #paediatricdentistry



















The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Babysteps Medical