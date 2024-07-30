Defence Plant On Fire In Yekaterinburg - Media
7/30/2024 7:24:17 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Russian regional industrial centre of Yekaterinburg, a large fire broke out at a defence plant, and workers were evacuated.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the opposition Telegram channel Astra, citing the regional news portal E1 .
"22 people have been evacuated from the territory of the burning defence plant in Yekaterinburg," the source said.
E1 also clarifies that the fire occurred at the production facility of the NPO Automation. This is a Roscosmos plant that produces control systems for launch vehicles that are installed in Soyuz-2 spacecraft.
The fire engulfed the plant at the end of a work shift. The mechanical shop is on fire, the fire started from the roof and covered an area of 800 square metres. The walls and roof of the shop collapsed.
As reported, on the night of 28 July, explosions were heard in the Kursk region of Russia due to a drone attack . Fires also broke out in several areas, including an oil depot.
