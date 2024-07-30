Robotics undergoing rapid developments driven by artificial intelligence

(MENAFN) The robotics industry, valued at USD74 billion, has experienced significant growth over the past decade, largely due to major advances in artificial intelligence. In recent years, robots have evolved beyond their initial capabilities. For example, industrial robots developed by Peter Fankhauser’s Zurich-based startup, ANY Robotics, have progressed from climbing stairs to performing intricate acrobatic moves and parkour-inspired feats. This remarkable evolution is not the result of programmed instructions but rather stems from robots adapting to their surroundings through sophisticated AI.



Peter Fankhauser, CEO of ANY Robotics, reflects on these developments, noting the excitement of witnessing robots exhibit movements that seem almost artistic and awe-inspiring. He describes these advancements as moments when one realizes the profound potential of these technologies, acknowledging how robots now engage with physical laws in novel ways.



The industry’s acceleration is attributed to significant strides in AI, particularly in neural networks that emulate human brain functions. Major tech and AI companies, including Google, OpenAI, and Tesla, are competing to create AI systems that can autonomously control robots. Such innovations hold the promise of revolutionizing various sectors, from manufacturing to healthcare. Enhanced vision and spatial perception technologies have empowered robots with greater autonomy, enabling them to navigate and operate effectively in diverse environments such as construction sites, oil rigs, and urban settings.



Historically, programming robots involved engineers setting specific rules and instructions for each system or environment. However, the advent of deep learning models has transformed this approach. These models allow AI software to train machines to adapt to and learn from unforeseen physical challenges autonomously. Additionally, generative AI technology, which can produce and analyze multimedia and text, has improved robots' ability to understand their surroundings and interact with humans more naturally. This technology has also enabled individuals without programming expertise to communicate with machines using simple text or voice commands, further broadening the scope of AI’s applications.

