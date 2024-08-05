Agency People News In Brief (August 5, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Burson has announced its new global digital and intelligence leadership team. The appointments are as follows: Michael Beno, Americas chair, digital; Kari Butcher, Americas chair, data & intelligence; Vikki Chowney, global head, influencer; Vicky Lewko, global head, digital health; Sama al-Naib, EMEA chief digital & innovation officer; Joe Peng, APAC and Greater China head of digital & intelligence and Allison Spray, EMEA chief data & intelligence officer.



WASHINGTON

- Prologue has hired Jordan Langdon as senior director of client experience. Langdon joins Prologue's Washington office from global reputation management firm Purple Strategies. Langdon brings over a decade of expertise in both corporate and political spheres, leading initiatives in proactive positioning, public affairs campaigns, issues management, crisis response, and thought leadership.



NEW YORK - Lavinia Calvert has joined Infinite Global as its first chief marketing & business development officer. In this role, Calvert (pictured) will lead the firm's marketing and business development functions, focusing on expanding to new industry sectors and enhancing client services. Calvert most recently was a VP at Intapp. Her background includes a 15-year tenure with Reuters Media, where she served as global head of strategy & marketing.



PHILADELPHIA - Foxglove Communications has appointed Liza Prijatel Thors as agency VP. Based in New York, Thors will oversee national and East Coast-centric clients. Thors brings with her two decades of PR and creative marketing experience across hospitality, music, and culture. In her previous role as senior VP at The Door in Los Angeles, she managed teams and a wide array of campaigns, honing her skills in driving impactful results.



ANNAPOLIS - Crosby Marketing Communications has promoted two senior staff members to associate VP roles to support the firm's growth in healthcare and nonprofit sectors. Katie McCubbin has been named associate VP, integration management. A team member since 2014, McCubbin leads integrated marketing campaigns for DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and U.S. Department of Agriculture outreach efforts. Jessica Niederberger has been promoted to associate VP, experience design. Since joining Crosby in 2022, Niederberger has spearheaded human-centered web design initiatives for clients including the Peace Corps, Shriners Children's, and Kaiser Permanente.



