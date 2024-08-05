Qatar Investing In Youth, Upskilling National Workforce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar places significant emphasis on the development of its youth, and it understands that young people are the cornerstone of a vibrant future. That is why the and various organisations are investing heavily in education, skills development, and leadership training across all sectors, Saad Al Kharji, Career Programmes and Services Manager at Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), has said.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the sixth edition of“My Career-My Future,” organised by QCDC yesterday, Al Kharji noted that QCDC, and by extension the country, firmly believe that each youth has an ambition to achieve, and QCDC is willing to assist them in mapping out the optimal career path that meets their aspirations.

“Investing in our youth means investing in our future. Through this programme, we aim to contribute to preparing them for success in today's ever-changing job market and to continue the journey of conscious and sustainable development as Qatar is leaving no stone unturned in its quests to build a great future for its youth,” Al Kharji said.

“Through the“My Career-My Future” initiative, QCDC has collaborated with leading entities in Qatar to provide participants with the opportunities, tools, and knowledge necessary to discover their interests, determine their potential, and experience their dream careers in reality,” he added.

The 2024 edition of“My Career-My Future” is being held at the Multaqa (Education City Student Center) from August 4 to 8, with the participation of students from schools across Qatar.



Saad Al Kharji, Career Programmes and Services Manager at Qatar Career Development Centre, speaking at the event.

The initiative provides high school students with valuable work experience and future career insight in a variety of fields, including but not limited to medicine, media and communications, telecommunications, business, financial services, tourism, engineering, technology, humanitarian and social work.

'My Career-My Future' has established itself as a mainstay initiative for QCDC, given its substantial importance and remarkable impact.

Aimed at providing high school students with the opportunity to explore a multitude of industries and work environments across Qatar, the programme stimulates creativity and nurtures self-reliance among students by giving them the chance to experience a real work environment at a participating organisation of their choice.

This invaluable experience will equip them with insights into different careers within these organisations, the requisite skills for each career, and a realistic understanding of what to expect in their respective fields.

Local dates festival draws 50,000 visitors

Read Also

In his address at the event, Abdulrahman Mohammed Talfat, Director of the Department of Qualifying Skills Development at the Ministry of Labour, said,“The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Department of Qualification and Skills Development, will continue its efforts to invest in national human resources and prepare generations of skilled students. This aims to establish a base of highly skilled national competencies for the future, capable of competing in the labour market, driving the wheel of development, and building a strong and competitive national economy.

“With the launch of the“My Career - My Future” programme today, we look forward to this programme being a golden opportunity for the participating high school students to fully benefit from the training workshops and professional development programmes provided by experts and specialists from the Qatar Career Development Center. We hope that this camp will be the first building block for you in setting your strategic plans to determine your career and professional paths in the future,” he added.

During the programme, participants are opportune to join the organisation of their choice to gain firsthand experience of the work environment, while on the final day of the programme, students will come together to commemorate the culmination of their journey, celebrating the successful conclusion of the programme and reflecting on its outcomes in the closing ceremony. Participants are also offered an invaluable opportunity to acquaint themselves with the various universities in Qatar.

Representatives from the universities will provide comprehensive information about their academic programmes, offer insights on available majors, clarify application and admission requirements, and provide valuable guidance to help students prepare for their future academic pursuits. This interaction promises to equip students with a wealth of knowledge as they embark on their educational journeys.

Abdullah Al Hassan, a participating student, said,“I'm happy to have been a part of this initiative. It is an experience of a lifetime and one that should not be missed. My plan is to be a pilot, and I am glad that the representatives of Qatar Airways are here to help nurture my dream into a reality. With this kind of a programme, the future of youth in Qatar is further enhanced,” he said.

QCDC will host competitions on the closing day to further enhance the excitement of the programme for all participants. These competitions are designed to encourage students to delve deeper into the careers and professions they choose to become acquainted with and to inspire them to further explore their interests and potential. There will be rewards for these competitions, which will be announced at the closing ceremony.

All students who successfully complete the programme will receive a participation certificate outlining the number of work hours they have completed at the participating organisations.