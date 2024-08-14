Let’s Unbox Neora’s Innovative Approach to Beauty and Wellness, Shall We?

(MENAFN- Digital solutions)

As the beauty and wellness industry continues to evolve, staying ahead of the latest trends with quality products is essential for businesses to thrive. Neora, a leading brand in the industry, has created an innovative approach that sets it apart from its competitors. “People really started, about 10 years ago, understanding the impact of the products that they use on their skin, on their hair, and how it really does impact our bodies,” co-founder Amber Olson Rourke explains. “You could get clean products that you felt good about the ingredients, but you weren't really getting any results. Or you could get results-driven products that were chock-full of questionable ingredients.”

This left a clear space for Neora to offer a focus on real customers searching for better and better-for-you skin care. “Our mission statement is very simple but it really dictates everything that we do, which is ‘Make People Better,’ Olson Rourke shares. “Anything that we do, whether it's for our products, for our employees, for our independent brand partners, we want to help make them the best version of themselves.”

Olson Rourke and her team did just that: Create products that are clean and innovative. “Our products are very transformative. People see visible results and that's really been our focus, allowing people to have clean formulas that actually produce powerful results, whether that's in their skin care, hair care, health, wellness, fitness.”

“Our clean standard is above Ulta's clean standard or Sephora's clean standard. We have even more rigorous standards for ourselves. There are over 70 ingredients that we never use that are very common to find in mass-market products.”

Neora Products Are a ‘Custom Formulation’

Like everything else, good things take time. “Each of our products is really a custom formulation,” says Olson Rourke. She points to the brand’s bestselling sunscreen as one product that took some time to get from the drawing board to clients’ faces — but it was worth every minute. “Most sunscreens you put on your face clog your pores. They're white, they don't interact well with your makeup. They feel heavy. And so we wanted to solve all those issues. We spent over four years and countless iterations creating a weightless, invisible sunscreen that's an SPF 40 — and beyond just working with your makeup, it acts as a primer for your makeup. So it is beautiful on the skin and really lightweight.”

So, how does Neora create quality products while staying ahead of the trends and at the top of its game? Olson Rourke explains, “We're open to innovation. Our head of product development now, she came from L'Oréal, which is one of the biggest companies out there. And you would think that a company like L'Oréal would be the first movers on some of these things.

“But it's just that they're built with a lot more bureaucracy and they're not as quick to move when they see innovation. So for us, when we find something through our network of partners across the world, we see this could be a fit, we're really quick to adapt and move and make it a part of our product cycle.”

New Ingredients, New Neora Products

The Neora brand has always worked to discover new ingredients for its products. “There are lots of different examples where we were three to five years ahead of mass market and a certain concept or ingredients,” Olson Rourke shares. “One example is a plant-based alternative to retinol. Retinol is known as a kind of go-to for anti-aging, but the downside of it is a lot of people's skin can't tolerate it. It actually kind of thins your skin out, creates this irritation, and makes your skin more photosensitive, increasing the likelihood of future damage, but it gives you results.

“We found a plant-based alternative called Bidens Pilosa, that clinically was shown to give the same results as retinol without all the harsh side effects. And so we started using that like 2014, and that's really just become a trend and well known in the mass market a year ago.”

Olson Rourke isn’t just a co-founder, she’s a Neora user and she’s happy to share her favorite product. “I've never found another day cream on the market that I actually like the feel of. It's too greasy, too heavy, and breaks my skin out. I just don't like day creams. But it's essential to get the antioxidants and moisture that your skin needs. So I love our day cream. I can't live without it.”

What other top products can you look to Neora for? Olson Rourke suggests, “Our sleep chews. Again, they just take a completely different approach to helping people sleep by not just high-dosing melatonin because it's actually not good for your body, but by using adaptogens to help your own body do what it's supposed to do, which is have good sleep, good wake cycles, but that gets disrupted with modern society and technology and stress and everything. So it really helps your body sink to that and make its own natural sleep.”

The good news is, Neora has no plans to slow down its innovation anytime soon. Olson Rourke comments, “We never stop innovating with our product line. We constantly have releases that come out. We just had a new release about a month ago of an amazing sunless tanner that doesn't smell, or make you orange, or give you streaks. We sold out in a month.”

Neora has undoubtedly become a pioneer in the industry, bringing clean and performance-driven products to the masses. Its cutting-edge lines and unique approach to anti-aging and overall well-being set the brand apart. By combining advanced technology with natural ingredients, Neora has created a range of wares that deliver impressive results. If you’re in the market for highly effective beauty and wellness products, it’s time to check out Neora and all the company has to offer.

