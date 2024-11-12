Drought devastates Zimbabwe’s Kapotesa dam, threatening lives

(MENAFN) The remnants of the Kapotesa dam in Zimbabwe paint a grim picture today, reduced to nothing more than a bed of sand and patches of mud. This dam, once a lifeline for the northeastern Mudzi district, provided vital water for agriculture and livestock, sustaining communities like that of Georgina Kwengwere, a 54-year-old farmer. She recalls how the dam dried up completely in May, marking a turning point that has left her and many others facing severe challenges due to ongoing drought conditions.



Georgina vividly describes the heartbreaking outcome of her efforts and financial investment in planting maize, efforts that ultimately yielded nothing due to the absence of water. This loss is particularly devastating as the dam traditionally enabled her family to grow vegetables, not only for their own sustenance but also for generating income through sales.



Now, with the dam dry and crops withered, Georgina's daily routine has drastically changed. She now walks five kilometers every day to Kotwa, a small town, hoping to secure odd jobs that might fetch her a few dollars to buy food. Some days bring meager earnings, while others end in disappointment with no income at all, forcing her to return home empty-handed to Mafuta village.



The situation is equally dire for her neighbors, such as Takesure Chimbu, 58, who echoes the sentiments of pervasive hunger and desperation brought on by the water crisis. In Mafuta and across the district, where approximately 164,000 people reside, families have been forced to scale back meals to just two a day as food supplies dwindle.



The impact of the drought reaches beyond immediate hunger, affecting livelihoods and community well-being. It underscores the vulnerability of rural populations in Zimbabwe to environmental shifts and highlights the urgent need for sustainable solutions to ensure water access and food security in the face of changing climate patterns.

