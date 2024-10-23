Nokia showcases future of immersive AV communications

(MENAFN) Nokia's CEO, Pekka Lundmark, recently showcased a significant advancement in communication by making a phone call using new "immersive and video technology." This innovative aims to enhance the quality of communication by incorporating 3D audio, thereby making interactions feel more like in-person conversations. According to a company statement, Lundmark described the demonstration as a glimpse into the future of voice communications.



Lundmark's involvement in groundbreaking communication technologies dates back to 1991, when he was present for the first 2G connection. The current state of communications is largely unidirectional, meaning that audio is compressed, resulting in weaker texture and less detailed sound. In contrast, the new immersive technology introduces three-dimensional sound, allowing the caller to perceive audio as if they were physically present with the other person.



Jenny Lokander, Leader of Nokia Technologies, emphasized the revolutionary nature of this development, stating that it represents the most significant leap in live voice calling experience since the inception of one-way telephony used in modern smartphones and computers. During an interview, Lokander highlighted ongoing efforts to establish this technology as the standard method for voice communication. This would enable network service providers, chip manufacturers, and headphone producers to begin integrating immersive audio and video capabilities into their products.



Remarkably, Nokia achieved this technological feat using a standard smartphone operating on a public 5G network. This milestone underscores the practical applicability and readiness of immersive audio and video technology for widespread adoption, marking a new era in the evolution of communication.

