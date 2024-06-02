Media Literacy Academy's Opening Focuses On Misinformation During Conflicts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Rym Ali attended on Saturday the launch of the Media Literacy Academy, organised by the Jordan Media Institute (JMI) in partnership with the Arab-European Association for Media and Communication Researchers, the Norwegian Institute of Journalism and UNESCO.

The event brought together 60 participants, including academics, journalists and students from Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Palestine and Germany. The opening ceremony featured the participation of members of the institute's board of directors, ambassadors, officials and representatives of civil society organisations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In her opening speech, Princess Rym, founder of the JMI, emphasised the global impact of Israel's aggression against Gaza.

Stressing the need to protect audiences from misinformation during conflicts, the princess said“With much of modern warfare taking place on media platforms, it is essential for both media consumers and creators to understand the capabilities of current technology and the ways in which even experienced journalists can be misled by fake news.”

Princess Rym stressed the importance of journalists and media professionals mastering artificial intelligence to maintain their credibility.

“We saw this during the war on Ukraine and we are seeing it now in Gaza. Israel has restricted most international media coverage and killed over 90 local journalists, leading to significant errors, deception and misinformation,” she noted.

She pointed out that only a few journalists remain in Gaza, providing a rare insight into the truth of the situation. Meanwhile, Israel continues its attacks, including recent bombings and fires in refugee camps, with heartbreaking images shared by a new generation of social media journalists using their phones to document the suffering and destruction.

Princess Rym also highlighted the role of Israeli social media users in supporting their government's narrative.

The Israeli government also has advanced tools, including AI, at its disposal to spread their narrative, she said.

“Disillusioned with traditional media, social media influencers now feed their audiences stories that align with their beliefs, creating multiple narratives. As journalists and educators in a region saturated with competing narratives, our goal is to uncover the truth,” the princess said.

She emphasised the importance of teaching students the skills needed to report effectively during war and crisis.

“A journalist's job is to reveal the truth without causing harm,” she concluded, noting that the training focuses on ethical standards for journalists as well as essential knowledge.