Award-Winning Madinaty Golf Club Hosts Egyptian Golf League Final For 3Rd Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Madinaty Club, recognised as Africa's best golf course in 2023 and nominated for top honours in 2024, recently hosted the 2024 Egyptian Golf League Final for the third consecutive year.

The saw fierce competition among 72 players representing nine clubs: Alexandria Sporting Club, Madinaty, Gezira, Palm Hills, New Giza, Allegria, Sokhna, Katameya Heights, and Dunes.

Alexandria Sporting Club emerged as the champions, with Madinaty Golf Club securing second place and Palm Hills claiming third.

The event further solidified Madinaty Golf Club's reputation as an international sporting destination. In May, the club hosted two global brand tournaments, the“Hechter Paris” and the“Mercedes Masters.” Part of the Talaat Moustafa Group, the club boasts a world-class design by renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr.

Madinaty Golf Club's accolades extend beyond its recent continental recognition. It has won the award for the best golf course in Egypt for three consecutive years (2021-2023). It is currently nominated for both the best golf course in Egypt and Africa and the best clubhouse in the world for 2024.

The club has a proven track record of hosting prestigious local and international tournaments, including the Asian Tour and the MENA Tour, contributing significantly to Egypt's sports tourism sector.