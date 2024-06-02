Huge Turnout At 83Rd Bookfair In Madrid
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hanadi Watfa
KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- The 83rd edition of the Bookfair in the Spanish Capital Madrid, the largest cultural event in Spanish language in Spain, witnessed a great turnout with various activities for all ages.
Last Friday, the Spanish Queen Letizia opened the fair's activities, held in El Retiro Park in the heart of the capital, and will continue until June 16, with 358 booths participating, among expectations of more than two million visitors. (end)
