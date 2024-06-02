Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024 Announces Winners of Second Annual Global Competition

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Chosen by a panel of expert judges led by chair Justin Chadwick, the winners of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024 are: Katie Blair (USA, Fiction), Olawunmi Hassan & Adaobi Samson (Nigeria, Non-Fiction), Solmund MacPherson (Canada, Environment), Kyle Novak (Czech Republic, Animation), Raheem Razak (South Africa, Student), and Cristian Daniel (Uruguay, Future Format).



As part of their prize, this year’s winners and the wider shortlist took part in a week-long industry immersion program, culminating in tonight’s Awards ceremony. This one-of-a-kind prize provides filmmakers with an invaluable opportunity to connect with their peers and leaders in the field, and to gain exclusive behind-the-scenes access. The program comprises workshops led by Sony Pictures executives, covering a range of topics from keynotes by major cinematographers, screenings and Q&A sessions, to insights into working with talent agencies and using cutting-edge technologies and animation, film scoring and music rights. In addition to this, the six winners announced tonight receive a range of cash prizes and Sony camera equipment.



This year’s winners were selected from over 8,400 films by more than 5,000 filmmakers across 148 countries and territories submitted across six categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Environment, Animation, Student, and Future Format. The winners were chosen by Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, Co-Founders and Co-Presidents of Sony Pictures Classics (Call Me By Your Name, The Father, Whiplash); Rob Hardy ASC, BSC, BAFTA award-winning cinematographer (Civil War, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Ex-Machina); and Kate Reid BSC, acclaimed British cinematographer (Game of Thrones, Great Expectations, Silo), awarding creative excellence and original approaches to narrative. The winners were drawn from 30 shortlisted filmmakers selected from a longlist by celebrated Australian filmmaker Unjoo Moon and Emmy-award winning cinematographer Robert Primes ASC. Both stages of the judging process were chaired by award-winning director Justin Chadwick (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, The Other Boleyn Girl, Tulip Fever, Shardlake).



The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards jury as a whole spoke on this year’s winning and shortlisted filmmakers: “This year’s winners traverse borders and cultures, a global gathering of creative talent set to make their mark in our industry. The winners each approach their stories with originality; from a portent of an eroding society, to a surreal take on family pressures, to an animated love story suspended in time: we were struck by the ingenuity of these filmmakers and their fresh perspective on the world. It is with great pleasure we celebrate the winners, as well as the wider cohort of 30 filmmakers who comprised this year’s shortlist, and we look forward to watching as they take their next steps in cinema.”



Following its successful sophomore edition, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards will return for a third edition in spring 2025 with submissions opening later this year.



2024 WINNERS



FICTION

The Fiction competition rewards narrative-led submissions that convey an original fictional story or event. The category winner receives a Sony camera and lens kit and $5,000 (USD).



● Katie Blair (USA), Imogene – Imogene is a single, free-spirited New Yorker in her 40s, whose traditional family is plotting to get her pregnant by inviting a donor for dinner.



NON-FICTION

The Non-Fiction category awards short films that are predominantly factual in content, with content that can include archive footage, documentary footage, reenactments and animation. The category winner receives a Sony camera and lens kit and $5,000 (USD).



● Olawunmi Hassan & Adaobi Samson (Nigeria), Ìrún Dídì – From traditional Yoruba techniques to modern interpretations, the film traces the evolution of the timeless art of hair plaiting, as it becomes a sacred ritual of self-care and empowerment.



ENVIRONMENT

As part of Creators for the Planet, a global year-round engagement program set up by Creo and developed in collaboration with the United Nations Foundation and Sony Pictures, the Environment category champions films that communicate a positive future for the planet. The category winner receives a Sony camera and lens kit and $5,000 (USD).

● Solmund MacPherson (Canada), Wildmen of the Greater Toronto Area – A group of Toronto citizens fed up with the rising cost of living renounce their personhood en masse to legally become animals.



ANIMATION

New to this year’s competition, the Animation category embraces filmmakers using stop-motion, motion graphics, computer animation, drawn-on-film, rotoscoping, and experimental animation, as well as additional available techniques. The category winner receives a Sony camera and lens kit and $5,000 (USD).



● Kyle Novak (Czech Republic), Ángulos de la Hora (Hour Angle) – After their flight is grounded, two strangers agree to an anonymous tryst as their new travel plans are arranged.



STUDENT

The Student category rewards filmmakers studying a film course at a registered institution at a diploma or degree level worldwide. The winner and their institution each receive Sony camera equipment.



● Raheem Razak (South Africa), AFDA, South Africa, Anguish – In what seems to be a zombie-infested world, devoted son Sam must tend to his zombie mother while surviving the apocalypse himself.



FUTURE FORMAT

The Future Format category champions a new generation of aspiring filmmakers, welcoming 2 to 5-minute-long films shot exclusively on a smartphone. The category winner receives a range of Sony camera equipment and $2,500 (USD).



● Cristian Daniel (Uruguay), PARASOMNIA – A young man attempts to discover the unsettling presence in a dark corridor, with no knowledge of what may lie ahead.





TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WINNERS AND SHORTLISTED FILMMAKERS, PLEASE VISIT SONYFUTUREFILMMAKERAWARDS



CLICK HERE TO ACCESS IMAGES FROM THE AWARDS CEREMONY





2024 WINNERS & SHORTLIST

FICTION NON-FICTION ENVIRONMENT

WINNER

Katie Blair, USA

Imogene WINNER

Olawunmi Hassan & Adaobi Samson, Nigeria

Ìrún Dídì WINNER

Solmund MacPherson, Canada

Wildmen of the Greater Toronto Area

SHORTLIST

Tan Ce Ding, Malaysia

Please Hold the Line SHORTLIST

Jean Chapiro, Mexico

Hasta Encontrarlos (Till We Find Them) SHORTLIST

Curtis Essel, Ghana

The Permaculturist

Elliott Gonzo & Elliot Warren, UK

Hard Times Jordan Matthew Horowitz, USA

Jack and Sam Palmer Morse, USA

Usugilix Awakun

Jason Hogan, UK

Twenty Florian Nick, Germany

Beyond Hope Annie Roth, USA

Hellbent

Margareth Villers, Estonia

What’s Up With Numbats? Kayla Robinson, USA

Quilted Education Myles Storey, Malaysia

Finding Solo



ANIMATION STUDENT FUTURE FORMAT

WINNER

Kyle Novak, Czech Republic

Ángulos de la Hora (Hour Angle) WINNER

Raheem Razak, South Africa

AFDA, South Africa

Anguish

WINNER

Cristian Daniel, Uruguay

PARASOMNIA

SHORTLIST

Eva Louise Hall, USA

Mira SHORTLIST

Natalia Bermúdez, Mexico

Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica (CCC), Mexico

Apnea SHORTLIST

Muzamil Bhat, India

Polite Waters

Radheya Jegatheva, Australia

Bird Drone Katniss Tung Cheng, Hong Kong & Salvador Alejandro Gutiérrez, Mexico

IADT - Dun Laoghaire Institute Of Art Design + Technology, Ireland

Below the Window Rana Ramy, Egypt

ABOVE/ZERO

Lisa Kenney, UK

Mum's Spaghetti Farah Jabir, USA

New York University, USA

Kasbi Bruno Sena, Brazil

Collapse

Paul Robinson, USA

Resource:Full Muangthai Sarupkarn, Thailand

King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Thailand

Stigma Montgomery Taylor, UK

In The Bag





