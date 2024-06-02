(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the ever-increasing demand for efficient and secure management. The SNS Insider report indicates a market size of USD 61.82 Billion in 2023, and this is expected to reach a staggering USD 156.37 Billion by 2031, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand for AIDC Solutions Across Industries

The market for AIDC solutions is flourishing due to their ability to automate data capture and identification processes. Governments worldwide are actively adopting biometrics and smart cards for identification and verification, with the US leading the charge in biometric solutions. Developing nations like India and China are also prioritizing advancements in public safety and healthcare sectors through AIDC technology. For instance, India's Aadhaar program utilizes biometrics to provide unique identification numbers to its citizens, creating a massive opportunity for biometric technology in the country. Similarly, the addition of face authentication alongside fingerprint and iris recognition further demonstrates the expanding reach of AIDC solutions.

Get a Sample of Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Report @

Major The Key Players of Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market

Toshiba Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Bluebird Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Thales, Zebra Technologies Corp., B.O.S. Better Online Solutions LTD., NXP Semiconductors N.V., and others

Segmentation Analysis

The hardware segment reigns supreme in the AIDC market, accounting for a dominant revenue share of 65% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the rising demand for a wide range of AIDC hardware devices, including scanners, RFID tags, magnetic stripe cards, barcoding solutions, OCR systems, smart cards, and biometric systems. These solutions cater to diverse applications across various industries, enhancing operational efficiency and data accuracy.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector stands out as the largest revenue contributor within the AIDC market, holding a significant share of around 18.9% in 2023. This dominance is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of smart cards within the banking industry, ensuring secure and convenient transactions for customers. Additionally, the transportation and logistics sector are emerging as potential powerhouses for AIDC solutions. By incorporating AIDC technology, companies are redefining business practices through optimized workflow management and supply chain efficiency.

Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market, Enquire Now@

Key Market Segments

By Product



Scanner & Reader

Biometric Scanners

Printer & Recorder Others

By Offering



Hardware

Solutions Services

By Technology



Biometrics

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Others

By Industry Vertical



BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Hospitality

Healthcare

Government Others

Impact of Global Events

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict casts a shadow on the global technology supply chain. Ukraine plays a crucial role in semiconductor manufacturing and software development. Disruptions caused by the war can lead to shortages and price hikes for AIDC components and technology. Furthermore, geopolitical instability and sanctions can create uncertainty for businesses operating in the AIDC market, potentially leading to shifts in supply chain strategies and increased focus on cybersecurity measures.

A potential economic slowdown can also dampen market growth. Reduced spending on technology, including AIDC solutions, is a likely consequence of a recession. Businesses might reassess their supply chains and diversify their supplier base to mitigate reliance on affected regions. However, this adversity can also present opportunities. Prioritizing supply chain resilience and business continuity planning could drive investments in AIDC technology to enhance inventory management, traceability, and overall supply chain efficiency.

Regional Development

North America continues to hold the leading position in the global AIDC market, capturing the largest revenue share in 2023. This dominance stems from factors such as growing awareness and high adoption rates of AIDC devices, coupled with supportive government regulations and investments in retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. Additionally, the region's openness to advanced technologies and continuous industrial development fuels further market expansion.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising purchasing power of the middle class is attracting retail and logistics companies to expand their footprints in the region, consequently propelling the demand for AIDC solutions. Moreover, the presence of established industry players like Toshiba, SATO, Panasonic, Godex, and Optoelectronics in the region is expected to bolster future market growth.

Future Trajectory

The future of the AIDC market appears bright, with consistent expansion and advancements on the horizon. Rising automation across industries, coupled with the growing need for data security and operational excellence, will continue to drive market growth. Furthermore, continuous innovation in AIDC technologies, such as the development of artificial intelligence-powered solutions, will further enhance data capture capabilities and streamline processes.

Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market report 202 4 -203 1 @

Key Takeaways



Gain a clear understanding of the factors propelling market growth, including the increasing demand for efficient supply chain management, rising adoption of AIDC technologies across various industries, and government initiatives promoting secure identification solutions.

Recognize the most promising segments within the AIDC market, such as the hardware segment with its diverse range of solutions and the BFSI sector with its high reliance on secure transactions. This knowledge allows you to tailor your offerings or investments accordingly. Gain information into the anticipated future trajectory of the AIDC market, characterized by continued expansion and advancements in technology. This knowledge allows you to prepare for the integration of AI-powered solutions and adapt your offerings to meet evolving customer needs.

About Us

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone : +1-415-230-0044 (US)