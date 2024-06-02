Hugo Guevara: Last Academic Year, More Than 900 Azerbaijani Students Studied In U.S.

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States is a top destination for internationalstudies. Last academic year, more than 900 Azerbaijani studentsstudied in the United States, Azernews reports,citing Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan HugoGuevara as he telling to AZERTAC.

"That's over 25% more than the prior year. We're reallyencouraged by this, and in fact, we've seen that it's the highestnumber in a decade,” he said.

“I think this speaks about the interest of Azerbaijanis instudying in the United States and also the quality of the educationthey can get in the United States. We have many projects withAzerbaijan. Azerbaijani students who apply to us get moreinformation about how they can finance their education and theavailable opportunities to continue their education at a higherlevel in the United States," Hugo Guevara added.