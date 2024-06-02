Black passengers make allegations that American airlines are ‘discriminating’

(MENAFN) In a significant development, three African-American have initiated legal action against American Airlines, accusing the carrier of "blatant and egregious race discrimination" following their removal from a flight alongside five other black men. According to reports on Wednesday, the lawsuit, filed in the US District Court of New York, alleges that American personnel unjustly expelled the plaintiffs and their fellow passengers based solely on their race, citing a complaint regarding "offensive body odor."



The lawsuit, spearheaded by Alvin Jackson, Emmanuel Jean Joseph, and Xavier Veal, underscores the deeply troubling nature of the incident, which occurred during a flight from Phoenix, Arizona, to New York on January 5. The plaintiffs contend that they were subjected to unwarranted scrutiny and humiliation, as every black male passenger on the flight was reportedly removed, despite not being seated together or acquainted with one another.



In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the three men expressed their profound sense of indignation and distress, asserting that American Airlines had singled them out based on their race, leading to embarrassment and humiliation. The lawsuit vehemently disputes the claim of offensive body odor, maintaining that none of the plaintiffs exhibited such characteristics, and challenges the validity of the airline's actions.



Cell phone footage captured by some of the affected passengers depicts the distressing scene at the gate, where a group of black individuals, including the plaintiffs, was forcibly removed from the flight. The footage also captures the men questioning the airline's decision, with one individual explicitly labeling the incident as discrimination.



Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that the complaint about body odor originated from a "white male flight attendant," raising concerns about the underlying motivations behind the discriminatory action. The plaintiffs assert that they were detained in the jetway before being relocated to the gate area for rebooking on another flight to New York, further exacerbating the humiliation and distress inflicted upon them.



As the legal proceedings unfold, the lawsuit serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring challenges faced by marginalized communities in confronting systemic racism and discrimination, particularly within the realm of air travel. The plaintiffs' quest for justice underscores the imperative of holding corporations accountable for their actions and upholding the principles of equality and fairness for all passengers, regardless of race or ethnicity.

