Thrilling Contest Expected At QREC-Sponsored Qatar Prix Du Jockey Club

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: All eyes will be drawn to the historic racecourse of Chantilly where the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club will take place this afternoon.

The 2,100m Group 1 race for three-year-olds is sponsored by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) as part of its long-standing partnership with France Galop and the races sponsored by QREC in Europe every year.

The Qatar Prix du Jockey Club, also known as the French Derby, is a main highlight in the French racing calendar being event where the best three-year-olds in Europe line up to contest for the title of the race also known as the“stallion-making race”, as former winners have gone on to become stallions of international renown.

As revealed in the final declarations announced, 15 colts will go under starters orders this afternoon.

The five-time winning trainer Jean-Claude Rouget presents Wahdan, for owners H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Attiyah who will start from gate 13 under jockey Jean-Bernard Eyquem. Grecian Storm, who has inherited stall number 10 and will be ridden by jockey Ioritz Mendizabal and Arrow Eagle who will, under Cristian Demuro, try to overcome a difficult draw of 14 out of 15 and follow his half-brother's, Ace Impact, footsteps.

Wathnan Racing will be represented by Fast Tracker in stall number 5. He will be saddled by his trainer Henri-Alex Pantall and partnered by jockey JamesDoyle. The David Menuisier-trained Gr1 juvenile Sunway will go under starter orders and is drawn eighth with jockey Oisin Murphyfor owners Guy Pariente, Thomas Lines & Qatar Racing Limited.

The list of runners includes Look De Vega for owners Haras de la Morsangliere, C&Y Lerner, Écurie des Charmes and Patrick Madar. He is trained by C & Y Lerner and will start from gate 3 with jockey Ronan Thomas. Diego Velazquez will represent Smith, Magnie, Tabor, Westerberg and Brant for trainer Aidan O'Brien and will jump from gate 11 under jockey Ryan Moore. Andre Fabre will saddle Sosie to start from gate 1 with jockey Maxime Guyon, carrying the colours of Wertheimer & Frere.

It is worth noting that the winner of the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club last year was Ace Impact with Cristian Demuro in the saddle for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget.

Ace Impact went on to land the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe only four months later, ending his racing career with such an impressive achievement, and was retired to stud, proving once again that the Qatar Prix du Jockey Clubis the“stallion-making race”.

The Qatar Prix du Jockey Club boasts a lucrative purse of €1,500,000 , of which €857,000 go to the winner, making it the richest race in France following the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, which is also QREC-sponsored and takes place at ParisLongchamp every year.