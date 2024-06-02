Qatar Airways Touches Down For First Time In Kinshasa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kinshasa, Congo: Qatar Airways has opened up a new gateway in Africa, connecting the Republic of the Congo (DRC) with Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The inaugural flight from Doha to Kinshasa landed at N'djili International Airport on Saturday, June 1, 2024, bringing the total number of African destinations served by the airline to 29.

The new route promises to connect Kinshasa to the world via Qatar Airways' Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.

Additionally, this strategic move by the airline will improve air connectivity across the African continent and will forge stronger economic and business prospects as well as cultural ties.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“At Qatar Airways, we recognise the immense potential in Africa. We are dedicated to enhancing connectivity throughout the continent, enabling seamless access to business and leisure opportunities. We look forward to offering our passengers travelling to and from the DRC convenient travel options through our award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport.”

The four weekly services will also increase capacity to Angola, raising the number of flights to Luanda from one to four. The addition of Kinshasa also complements the airline's over 170 weekly flights across Africa, emphasising Qatar Airways' commitment to enhancing connectivity throughout the continent.

There has been a strong growth in the market with nine new destinations operated by Qatar Airways in Africa since December 2020. Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Kano, Luanda, Lusaka, and Port Harcourt are the African cities newly added to the extensive Qatar Airways network, while Cairo and Alexandria were resumed.

In addition, Qatar Airways schedules in most of the Africa markets have been optimised in the last 12 months to ensure convenient connectivity to China. It is also the case with Luanda, and now Kinshasa with this new flight that conveniently connects with key markets such as Belgium, France, Portugal and the Middle East.

Flight schedule to Kinshasa:

Every Monday and Saturday (all local time):

Doha (DOH) to Kinshasa (FIH) – Flight No. QR1491

Departure from (DOH) 02:45 – Arrival at (FIH) 08:10

Kinshasa (FIH) to Doha (DOH) – Flight No. QR1491 via Luanda (LAD):

Departure from (FIH) 09:40 – Arrival at (DOH) 22:50

Every Thursday and Friday (all local time):

Doha (DOH) to Kinshasa (FIH) - Flight No. QR1489 via Luanda (LAD):

Departure from (DOH) 09:20 –Arrival at (FIH) 18:25

Kinshasa (FIH) to Doha (DOH) - Flight No. QR1489

Departure from (FIH) 19:55 – Arrival at (DOH) 05:45+1