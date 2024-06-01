Minister Of Public Health Meets Counterparts In Palestine, Sudan, Morocco, Turkiye, Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva, Switzerland: HE of Public Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari held bilateral meetings with HE Palestinian Minister of Health Dr. Maged Abu Ramadan; HE Sudan's Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim; HE Morocco's Minister of Health and Social Protection Dr. Khalid Ait Taleb; HE Turkiye's Minister of Health Dr. Fahrettin Koca; and HE Kazakhstan's Minister of Health Dr. Akmaral Alnazarova. The meetings were held on the margin of the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva.

The meetings dealt with health-related cooperation relations and means to boost them, in addition to key topics discussed by WHA.

On the other hand, HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari attended a dinner banquet hosted by the GCC Health Council for Their Excellencies the Ministers of Health and Heads of Delegations of the GCC countries participating in the 77th World Health Assembly.