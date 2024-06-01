OG Rome Aka Mr.Everywhere Releases Two Highly Anticipated Music Videos For Wild'n & Go Dumb

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The New Latin "Turn Up" King has arrived!

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OG Rome aka. Mr , the rising star in the music from Rowdoggs Entertainment, has recently released two visually stunning music videos that are taking the internet by storm. The videos, titled "Wild'n & Go Dumb" showcase the artist's unique style and storytelling abilities, leaving fans and critics alike in awe."Wild'n”, is a must-see for anyone looking for a high-energy, feel-good experience. With its catchy beats and captivating visuals, "Wild'n" is sure to become a staple on club playlists and a go-to track for anyone looking to let loose and have a good time. The video, directed by Elie Maged Saadeh from "Ems Visuals", features OG Rome in a raw and amazing performance, showcasing his versatility as an artist.The second video "Go Dumb" takes viewers on a journey with high energy and tempo that is guaranteed to get the party going. The video, directed by Henri P. Marguet from "Nino Brown Films", captures the essence of the song and brings it to life with stunning visuals and captivating cinematography.Both videos have received high praise from fans and music critics, with many hailing them as OG Rome's best work yet. The artist's unique blend of hip-hop and soulful melodies, combined with visually striking videos, has solidified his position as one of the most promising talents in the industry.OG Rome's music videos are a testament to his dedication and passion for his craft. With his powerful lyrics and captivating visuals, he continues to push the boundaries and set himself apart from the rest. Fans can watch and listen to "Wild'n & Go Dumb" on all major streaming platforms and are encouraged to stay tuned for more exciting releases from OG Rome in the future.His unique blend of hip-hop and dance music, has been making waves in the music industry since his debut. With his infectious energy and undeniable talent, he has quickly gained a loyal fan base and caught the attention of industry insiders. "Wild'n & Go Dumb" is just the latest in a string of successful releases from OG Rome, and it's clear that he is on the path to becoming a household name.Thanx to the following sponsors: Enchanted Cannagar - @enchantedcannagar, Oppy Genetics - @oppygenetics , Von Dutch- @vondutch, The Dizzle Brand @thedizlebrand and Go Terpy @goterpy for providing product placement and more. Were connected for life. Thank you.Ps. Special Thanx to everybody who participated and was a part of these two music videos. I am forever grateful and wouldn't have been able to do it without you. We are all part of history now. Much love and respect!For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with OG Rome, please contact management at @ocbree714/ .... Follow OG Rome on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes footage of his music videos.Tap link to Watch "Go Dumb"Find OG Rome's Music in SpotifyFind OG Rome's Music in Apple Music

